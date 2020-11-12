The Estee Lauder Inc (EL) President and CEO Fabrizio Freda Sold $19.3 million of Shares

President and CEO of The Estee Lauder Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Fabrizio Freda (insider trades) sold 77,530 shares of EL on 11/11/2020 at an average price of $248.85 a share. The total sale was $19.3 million.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc is a beauty products manufacturer providing Skin care, Makeup, Fragrance and Hair care services. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a market cap of $89.91 billion; its shares were traded at around $248.65 with a P/E ratio of 151.63 and P/S ratio of 6.50. The dividend yield of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc stocks is 0.58%. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated The Estee Lauder Companies Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of EL stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $224.93. The price of the stock has increased by 10.55% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Group President, International Cedric Prouve sold 41,499 shares of EL stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $251.46. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.12% since.

EVP - Global Supply Chain Gregory Polcer sold 28,137 shares of EL stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $251.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.33% since.

Vice Chairman Sara E Moss sold 10,000 shares of EL stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $250.13. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.59% since.

Vice Chairman Sara E Moss sold 12,977 shares of EL stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $236.9. The price of the stock has increased by 4.96% since.

EVP - Global Communications Alexandra C. Trower sold 2,284 shares of EL stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $228.2. The price of the stock has increased by 8.96% since.

