Gatx Corp (GATX) Chairman, President and CEO Brian A Kenney Sold $676,855 of Shares

November 12, 2020 | About: GATX -2.79%

Chairman, President and CEO of Gatx Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brian A Kenney (insider trades) sold 8,500 shares of GATX on 11/10/2020 at an average price of $79.63 a share. The total sale was $676,855.

GATX Corp is a provider of railcar leasing and maintenance services. The company operates business through four segments offering railcar leasing and maintenance, asset-related financial, and management services. GATX Corp has a market cap of $2.73 billion; its shares were traded at around $77.97 with a P/E ratio of 14.53 and P/S ratio of 1.97. The dividend yield of GATX Corp stocks is 2.44%. GATX Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated GATX Corp the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with GATX Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman, President and CEO Brian A Kenney sold 8,500 shares of GATX stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $79.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.08% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP & CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 1,847 shares of GATX stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $79.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.02% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP & Chief Op. Off. Rail NA Paul F Titterton sold 1,072 shares of GATX stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $78.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.12% since.
  • Sr. VP & Chief Comm. Off. Robert Zmudka sold 5,897 shares of GATX stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $78.49. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.66% since.
  • EVP and President Rail NA Robert C Lyons sold 1,703 shares of GATX stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $72.94. The price of the stock has increased by 6.9% since.
  • SVP, Chief Tax Officer Jeffery R. Young sold 550 shares of GATX stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $73.26. The price of the stock has increased by 6.43% since.
  • SVP & Chief Op. Off. Rail NA Paul F Titterton sold 4,301 shares of GATX stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $67.97. The price of the stock has increased by 14.71% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GATX, click here

.

Comments

