Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss Buys CenterPoint Energy Inc, Axis Capital Holdings, Fidelity National Financial Inc, Sells New York Community Bancorp Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, BP PLC

Investment company Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss (Current Portfolio) buys CenterPoint Energy Inc, Axis Capital Holdings, Fidelity National Financial Inc, VICI Properties Inc, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, sells New York Community Bancorp Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, BP PLC, The GEO Group Inc, Whirlpool Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss. As of 2020Q3, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss owns 316 stocks with a total value of $26 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WSC, ATUS, HHC, OFC, INFN, PXD, RLGT, AVNT, RRC, RNST, SSB, SPTN, WDR, WSBC, WCC, SENEA, UVE, IDT, MD, MSGN, AMCX, LPG, ARA, AA, TRTN, AMRX, MNRL, FRO, BBSI, BCO, DAKT, UFS, EGBN, EPC, FARM, FBP, FMBI, FLR, FDP, HTH, GPX, TGNA, GT, HWC, HAFC, NSIT, KNL, KFY, TBI, MGPI, NC,

Added Positions: CNP, AXS, FNF, VICI, WFC, LIVN, LVS, GD, HSC, HES, RTX, CIB, DD, PWR, AON, ACC, TCBI, OFG, VAC, WAB, DFS, AIZ, ENB, NLSN, UHAL, BAP, HFC, TRV,

Reduced Positions: NYCB, D, CB, GEO, WHR, DG, APD, UNH, QCOM, AAP, HOLX, LOW, ORCL, MRVL, TXN, DAR, PEAK, BK, NTRS, LIN, SWK, EIX, JNJ, CVX, CMCSA, EMR, JPM, AIG, BRK.B, DE, GS, LEN, CVS, CTSH, JBHT, AVGO, MGM, MDT, PRAA, WLTW, T, CCEP, EXC, ANTM, ACM, MGP, MCHP, MSFT, VLO, AAN, C, ETR, HUM, SLM, CFX, BWXT, ESI, ARMK, NVST, ARCB, ABG, BAC, BMY, BRKS, CI, CMC, HNI, HON, JCI, MAR, MRK, VZ, OC, PM, EC, GOOG, NAVI, NGVT, ADNT, ACCO, MO, AEL, ABCB, AMKR, MTOR, BIDU, BXS, B, BECN, BDC, BIG, AX, BPFH, CRS, CNOB, CAKE, CNO, CTB, CXW, DLX, DRQ, DY, ECPG, ENS, NPO, FOE, FFBC, GE, GVA, GTN, GPI, FUL, MLHR, HBNC, AEGN, IIIN, KBH, KELYA, LRCX, MATW, MDP, MTX, TAP, MOG.A, MPAA, MOV, MLI, HOPE, NWLI, ODP, TPC, PDCE, NXGN, RDN, SANM, SNY, SAH, SXI, SF, TTMI, TGT, THC, TEX, ULH, VLY, WETF, WWW, WRLD, INT, XEL, COWN, SBH, AIMC, CAI, TGH, CVI, TITN, CATM, DAN, CMRE, VC, TROX, ARCO, RLJ, RYI, BCEI, CSTE, RXN, HY, FI, KE, AXTA, SUM, LILAK, GMS, ATKR, NTB, ASIX, REVG, CADE, LBRT, WOW, BRY, HBB, WHD, TALO, WH, CWK, FLMN, DSSI, KTB,

Sold Out: BP, MINI, DOW, TPH, RCII, SCSC, SP, SCS, WNC, GTLS, ALGT, HI, VRTS, STNG, MRC, PHG, BCC, APAM, TMHC, TSE, VBTX, VRS, NESR, CARR, OTIS, TILE, MDRX, ARCH, BHLB, ANIP, CMP, CULP, DRH, DDS, EZPW, GEF, HA, PIPR, KRO, LCI, MTW, MTRX, MEI, OXY, OIS, OXM, GLT, AZZ,