Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss Buys CenterPoint Energy Inc, Axis Capital Holdings, Fidelity National Financial Inc, Sells New York Community Bancorp Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, BP PLC

Investment company Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss (Current Portfolio) buys CenterPoint Energy Inc, Axis Capital Holdings, Fidelity National Financial Inc, VICI Properties Inc, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, sells New York Community Bancorp Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, BP PLC, The GEO Group Inc, Whirlpool Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss. As of 2020Q3, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss owns 316 stocks with a total value of $26 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: WSC, ATUS, HHC, OFC, INFN, PXD, RLGT, AVNT, RRC, RNST, SSB, SPTN, WDR, WSBC, WCC, SENEA, UVE, IDT, MD, MSGN, AMCX, LPG, ARA, AA, TRTN, AMRX, MNRL, FRO, BBSI, BCO, DAKT, UFS, EGBN, EPC, FARM, FBP, FMBI, FLR, FDP, HTH, GPX, TGNA, GT, HWC, HAFC, NSIT, KNL, KFY, TBI, MGPI, NC,
- Added Positions: CNP, AXS, FNF, VICI, WFC, LIVN, LVS, GD, HSC, HES, RTX, CIB, DD, PWR, AON, ACC, TCBI, OFG, VAC, WAB, DFS, AIZ, ENB, NLSN, UHAL, BAP, HFC, TRV,
- Reduced Positions: NYCB, D, CB, GEO, WHR, DG, APD, UNH, QCOM, AAP, HOLX, LOW, ORCL, MRVL, TXN, DAR, PEAK, BK, NTRS, LIN, SWK, EIX, JNJ, CVX, CMCSA, EMR, JPM, AIG, BRK.B, DE, GS, LEN, CVS, CTSH, JBHT, AVGO, MGM, MDT, PRAA, WLTW, T, CCEP, EXC, ANTM, ACM, MGP, MCHP, MSFT, VLO, AAN, C, ETR, HUM, SLM, CFX, BWXT, ESI, ARMK, NVST, ARCB, ABG, BAC, BMY, BRKS, CI, CMC, HNI, HON, JCI, MAR, MRK, VZ, OC, PM, EC, GOOG, NAVI, NGVT, ADNT, ACCO, MO, AEL, ABCB, AMKR, MTOR, BIDU, BXS, B, BECN, BDC, BIG, AX, BPFH, CRS, CNOB, CAKE, CNO, CTB, CXW, DLX, DRQ, DY, ECPG, ENS, NPO, FOE, FFBC, GE, GVA, GTN, GPI, FUL, MLHR, HBNC, AEGN, IIIN, KBH, KELYA, LRCX, MATW, MDP, MTX, TAP, MOG.A, MPAA, MOV, MLI, HOPE, NWLI, ODP, TPC, PDCE, NXGN, RDN, SANM, SNY, SAH, SXI, SF, TTMI, TGT, THC, TEX, ULH, VLY, WETF, WWW, WRLD, INT, XEL, COWN, SBH, AIMC, CAI, TGH, CVI, TITN, CATM, DAN, CMRE, VC, TROX, ARCO, RLJ, RYI, BCEI, CSTE, RXN, HY, FI, KE, AXTA, SUM, LILAK, GMS, ATKR, NTB, ASIX, REVG, CADE, LBRT, WOW, BRY, HBB, WHD, TALO, WH, CWK, FLMN, DSSI, KTB,
- Sold Out: BP, MINI, DOW, TPH, RCII, SCSC, SP, SCS, WNC, GTLS, ALGT, HI, VRTS, STNG, MRC, PHG, BCC, APAM, TMHC, TSE, VBTX, VRS, NESR, CARR, OTIS, TILE, MDRX, ARCH, BHLB, ANIP, CMP, CULP, DRH, DDS, EZPW, GEF, HA, PIPR, KRO, LCI, MTW, MTRX, MEI, OXY, OIS, OXM, GLT, AZZ,
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 4,568,544 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.14%
- Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 6,365,479 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 13,903,388 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.56%
- Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) - 3,800,278 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.59%
- Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 21,253,420 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.84 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $15.97. The stock is now traded at around $20.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,289,428 shares as of . New Purchase: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in Altice USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.22 and $28.65, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $30.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,387,529 shares as of . New Purchase: The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in The Howard Hughes Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $56.05. The stock is now traded at around $68.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 819,688 shares as of . New Purchase: Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in Corporate Office Properties Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.07 and $27.49, with an estimated average price of $24.94. The stock is now traded at around $24.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 657,941 shares as of . New Purchase: Infinera Corp (INFN)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in Infinera Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.84 and $8.96, with an estimated average price of $6.97. The stock is now traded at around $6.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,562,355 shares as of . New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $85.9 and $110.73, with an estimated average price of $98.45. The stock is now traded at around $89.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 60,073 shares as of . Added: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc by 132.68%. The purchase prices were between $18.86 and $20.98, with an estimated average price of $19.62. The stock is now traded at around $23.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 9,262,902 shares as of . Added: Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd by 486.06%. The purchase prices were between $37.2 and $49.13, with an estimated average price of $43.6. The stock is now traded at around $47.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,580,267 shares as of . Added: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc by 121.32%. The purchase prices were between $29.64 and $35.44, with an estimated average price of $32.55. The stock is now traded at around $33.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,513,615 shares as of . Added: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 438.35%. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $25.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,990,160 shares as of . Added: LivaNova PLC (LIVN)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in LivaNova PLC by 1376.02%. The purchase prices were between $41.91 and $57.81, with an estimated average price of $48.38. The stock is now traded at around $52.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,728,710 shares as of . Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 156.28%. The purchase prices were between $43.34 and $53.1, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $56.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,528,034 shares as of . Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $17.46 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $21.66. Sold Out: Mobile Mini Inc (MINI)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in Mobile Mini Inc. The sale prices were between $29.5 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $29.5. Sold Out: Dow Inc (DOW)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $39.44 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $44.92. Sold Out: Lannett Co Inc (LCI)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in Lannett Co Inc. The sale prices were between $4.9 and $7.12, with an estimated average price of $5.94. Sold Out: AZZ Inc (AZZ)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in AZZ Inc. The sale prices were between $28.61 and $35.65, with an estimated average price of $33.3. Sold Out: Hillenbrand Inc (HI)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss sold out a holding in Hillenbrand Inc. The sale prices were between $25.05 and $33.94, with an estimated average price of $29.56. Reduced: New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss reduced to a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc by 28.98%. The sale prices were between $8.2 and $11.08, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss still held 37,801,488 shares as of . Reduced: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss reduced to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 94.75%. The sale prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62. The stock is now traded at around $84.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss still held 70,484 shares as of . Reduced: The GEO Group Inc (GEO)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss reduced to a holding in The GEO Group Inc by 99.47%. The sale prices were between $10.6 and $12.15, with an estimated average price of $11.16. The stock is now traded at around $8.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss still held 28,797 shares as of . Reduced: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss reduced to a holding in Whirlpool Corp by 35.9%. The sale prices were between $127.04 and $185, with an estimated average price of $165.63. The stock is now traded at around $185.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss still held 794,967 shares as of . Reduced: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss reduced to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 26.09%. The sale prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56. The stock is now traded at around $211.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss still held 862,670 shares as of . Reduced: Hologic Inc (HOLX)
Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss reduced to a holding in Hologic Inc by 45.03%. The sale prices were between $56.85 and $73.32, with an estimated average price of $63.14. The stock is now traded at around $70.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss still held 850,732 shares as of .
