Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) EVP, Regional CEO G. Carlton Barker Sold $600,000 of Shares

November 12, 2020 | About: SFBS -4.06%

EVP, Regional CEO of Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) G. Carlton Barker (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of SFBS on 11/10/2020 at an average price of $40 a share. The total sale was $600,000.

Servisfirst Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company. It offers commercial, consumer and other loans and accepts deposits, provides electronic banking services, deliver treasury and cash management services. Servisfirst Bancshares Inc has a market cap of $2.02 billion; its shares were traded at around $37.42 with a P/E ratio of 12.68 and P/S ratio of 5.81. The dividend yield of Servisfirst Bancshares Inc stocks is 1.88%.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Regional CEO G. Carlton Barker sold 15,000 shares of SFBS stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $40. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.45% since.

