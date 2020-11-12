Yale University Buys GSX Techedu Inc, DocuSign Inc, Inozyme Pharma Inc, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, Slack Technologies Inc

New Haven, CT, based Investment company Yale University (Current Portfolio) buys GSX Techedu Inc, DocuSign Inc, Inozyme Pharma Inc, Asana Inc, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, Slack Technologies Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, VANGUARD INTL EQUI during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yale University. As of 2020Q3, Yale University owns 7 stocks with a total value of $33 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: GSX, DOCU, INZY, ASAN,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, VEA,
- Sold Out: WORK, ZM, VWO, JBGS, PD, BDX,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/david+swensen/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of David Swensen
- GSX Techedu Inc (GSX) - 106,246 shares, 29.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
- DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 37,432 shares, 24.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 24,000 shares, 24.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 92.94%
- Inozyme Pharma Inc (INZY) - 113,502 shares, 9.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Asana Inc (ASAN) - 75,946 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
Yale University initiated holding in GSX Techedu Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.25 and $131.27, with an estimated average price of $88.55. The stock is now traded at around $73.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 29.3%. The holding were 106,246 shares as of . New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Yale University initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.96 and $268.8, with an estimated average price of $207.45. The stock is now traded at around $210.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.66%. The holding were 37,432 shares as of . New Purchase: Inozyme Pharma Inc (INZY)
Yale University initiated holding in Inozyme Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.54 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $23.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.13%. The holding were 113,502 shares as of . New Purchase: Asana Inc (ASAN)
Yale University initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.8 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $28.8. The stock is now traded at around $21.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.69%. The holding were 75,946 shares as of . Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
Yale University sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42. Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Yale University sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. Sold Out: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO)
Yale University sold out a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The sale prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. Sold Out: JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)
Yale University sold out a holding in JBG SMITH Properties. The sale prices were between $25.77 and $30.04, with an estimated average price of $28.09. Sold Out: PagerDuty Inc (PD)
Yale University sold out a holding in PagerDuty Inc. The sale prices were between $23.4 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $28.1. Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Yale University sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $221.16 and $283.68, with an estimated average price of $251.49. Reduced: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Yale University reduced to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 92.94%. The sale prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $353.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -30.47%. Yale University still held 24,000 shares as of . Reduced: VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA)
Yale University reduced to a holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG by 97.97%. The sale prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $43.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -19.88%. Yale University still held 33,000 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of David Swensen. Also check out:
1. David Swensen's Undervalued Stocks
2. David Swensen's Top Growth Companies, and
3. David Swensen's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that David Swensen keeps buying