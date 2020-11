Yale University Buys GSX Techedu Inc, DocuSign Inc, Inozyme Pharma Inc, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, Slack Technologies Inc

New Haven, CT, based Investment company Yale University (Current Portfolio) buys GSX Techedu Inc, DocuSign Inc, Inozyme Pharma Inc, Asana Inc, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, Slack Technologies Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, VANGUARD INTL EQUI during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yale University. As of 2020Q3, Yale University owns 7 stocks with a total value of $33 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GSX, DOCU, INZY, ASAN,

GSX, DOCU, INZY, ASAN, Reduced Positions: SPY, VEA,

SPY, VEA, Sold Out: WORK, ZM, VWO, JBGS, PD, BDX,

GSX Techedu Inc (GSX) - 106,246 shares, 29.30% of the total portfolio. New Position DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 37,432 shares, 24.66% of the total portfolio. New Position SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 24,000 shares, 24.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 92.94% Inozyme Pharma Inc (INZY) - 113,502 shares, 9.13% of the total portfolio. New Position Asana Inc (ASAN) - 75,946 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. New Position

For the details of David Swensen 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/david+swensen/current-portfolio/portfolio Yale University initiated holding in GSX Techedu Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.25 and $131.27, with an estimated average price of $88.55. The stock is now traded at around $73.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 29.3%. The holding were 106,246 shares as of . Yale University initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.96 and $268.8, with an estimated average price of $207.45. The stock is now traded at around $210.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.66%. The holding were 37,432 shares as of . Yale University initiated holding in Inozyme Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.54 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $23.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.13%. The holding were 113,502 shares as of . Yale University initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.8 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $28.8. The stock is now traded at around $21.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.69%. The holding were 75,946 shares as of . Yale University sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42. Yale University sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. Yale University sold out a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The sale prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. Yale University sold out a holding in JBG SMITH Properties. The sale prices were between $25.77 and $30.04, with an estimated average price of $28.09. Yale University sold out a holding in PagerDuty Inc. The sale prices were between $23.4 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $28.1. Yale University sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $221.16 and $283.68, with an estimated average price of $251.49. Yale University reduced to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 92.94%. The sale prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $353.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -30.47%. Yale University still held 24,000 shares as of . Yale University reduced to a holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG by 97.97%. The sale prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $43.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -19.88%. Yale University still held 33,000 shares as of . Here is the complete portfolio of David Swensen . Also check out:1. David Swensen's Undervalued Stocks 2. David Swensen's Top Growth Companies , and3. David Swensen's High Yield stocks 4. Stocks that David Swensen keeps buying