Herald Investment Management Ltd Buys Mantech International Corp, Rimini Street Inc, PagerDuty Inc, Sells The Descartes Systems Group Inc, The Meet Group Inc, DZS Inc

London, X0, based Investment company Herald Investment Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Mantech International Corp, Rimini Street Inc, PagerDuty Inc, DZS Inc, Talend SA, sells The Descartes Systems Group Inc, The Meet Group Inc, DZS Inc, Alteryx Inc, Safeguard Scientifics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Herald Investment Management Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Herald Investment Management Ltd owns 96 stocks with a total value of $464 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MANT, RMNI, PD, TLFP, TLND, DSPG, TUFN, CYRN,

MANT, RMNI, PD, TLFP, TLND, DSPG, TUFN, CYRN, Added Positions: KLIC, TTEC, FEYE, PING, MIME, SMCI,

KLIC, TTEC, FEYE, PING, MIME, SMCI, Reduced Positions: DSGX, FIVN, IPHI, AYX, LPSN, HLIT, MDLA,

DSGX, FIVN, IPHI, AYX, LPSN, HLIT, MDLA, Sold Out: MEET, DZSI, SFE, WUBA, MCHX, AOSL, GSUM,

Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) - 335,300 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 198,050 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.58% LivePerson Inc (LPSN) - 482,700 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46% The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) - 338,600 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.22% Radware Ltd (RDWR) - 770,000 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio.

Herald Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Mantech International Corp. The purchase prices were between $62.85 and $76.03, with an estimated average price of $70.68. The stock is now traded at around $74.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 36,485 shares as of .

Herald Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Rimini Street Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.22 and $5.9, with an estimated average price of $4.59. The stock is now traded at around $4.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of .

Herald Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in PagerDuty Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.4 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 77,000 shares as of .

Herald Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in DZS Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.4 and $9.65, with an estimated average price of $8.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 211,810 shares as of .

Herald Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Talend SA. The purchase prices were between $34.07 and $45.36, with an estimated average price of $38.73. The stock is now traded at around $41.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 48,500 shares as of .

Herald Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in DSP Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.65 and $16.35, with an estimated average price of $14.71. The stock is now traded at around $15.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 137,000 shares as of .

Herald Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc by 119.64%. The purchase prices were between $20.79 and $26, with an estimated average price of $23.6. The stock is now traded at around $28.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 153,295 shares as of .

Herald Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in TTEC Holdings Inc by 23.02%. The purchase prices were between $44.1 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $52.62. The stock is now traded at around $61.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 105,800 shares as of .

Herald Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in FireEye Inc by 27.33%. The purchase prices were between $11.84 and $15.98, with an estimated average price of $13.66. The stock is now traded at around $14.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 382,000 shares as of .

Herald Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp by 650.00%. The purchase prices were between $29.48 and $37.12, with an estimated average price of $32.79. The stock is now traded at around $20.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 37,500 shares as of .

Herald Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in The Meet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $6.2 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $6.25.

Herald Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in DZS Inc. The sale prices were between $8.49 and $11.67, with an estimated average price of $10.04.

Herald Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Safeguard Scientifics Inc. The sale prices were between $5.21 and $6.78, with an estimated average price of $5.98.

Herald Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31.

Herald Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Marchex Inc. The sale prices were between $1.44 and $2.12, with an estimated average price of $1.76.

Herald Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.19 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $12.05.

Herald Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in The Descartes Systems Group Inc by 21.22%. The sale prices were between $51.59 and $62.44, with an estimated average price of $55.35. The stock is now traded at around $54.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.13%. Herald Investment Management Ltd still held 338,600 shares as of .

Herald Investment Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Alteryx Inc by 27.31%. The sale prices were between $105.71 and $181.98, with an estimated average price of $136.35. The stock is now traded at around $115.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Herald Investment Management Ltd still held 15,175 shares as of .