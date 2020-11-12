  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Alpine Partners VI, LLC Buys Tiffany, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS

November 12, 2020 | About: TIF -0.04% LBRDK +0.4% GE -1.66% BMRG +1.1% ABT -0.97% VAR +0.03% MXIM -1.71% IPOB +1.05% SPG -5.64% SNOW -2.89% IMMU +0%

New York, NY, based Investment company Alpine Partners VI, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Tiffany, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II, Simon Property Group Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, sells T-Mobile US Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SPDR SERIES TRUST, PG&E Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alpine Partners VI, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Alpine Partners VI, LLC owns 180 stocks with a total value of $410 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Alpine Partners VI, LLC
  1. ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV) - 1,066,016 shares, 19.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.96%
  2. General Electric Co (GE) - 5,999,623 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.84%
  3. Tiffany & Co (TIF) - 252,444 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1163.42%
  4. Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 316,942 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II (IPOB) - 922,691 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)

Alpine Partners VI, LLC initiated holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.69 and $71.37, with an estimated average price of $67.58. The stock is now traded at around $80.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.23%. The holding were 316,942 shares as of .

New Purchase: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II (IPOB)

Alpine Partners VI, LLC initiated holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10.61 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $12.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 922,691 shares as of .

New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Alpine Partners VI, LLC initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.42 and $74.12, with an estimated average price of $65.68. The stock is now traded at around $71.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 250,076 shares as of .

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Alpine Partners VI, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.39 and $259.13, with an estimated average price of $238.1. The stock is now traded at around $235.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 43,500 shares as of .

New Purchase: Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)

Alpine Partners VI, LLC initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 107,831 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (KRE)

Alpine Partners VI, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $33.9 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $37.71. The stock is now traded at around $45.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 133,238 shares as of .

Added: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Alpine Partners VI, LLC added to a holding in Tiffany & Co by 1163.42%. The purchase prices were between $113.19 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $121.51. The stock is now traded at around $131.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.57%. The holding were 252,444 shares as of .

Added: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)

Alpine Partners VI, LLC added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 277.00%. The purchase prices were between $125.49 and $144.9, with an estimated average price of $137.22. The stock is now traded at around $149.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 118,372 shares as of .

Added: General Electric Co (GE)

Alpine Partners VI, LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 43.84%. The purchase prices were between $5.95 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 5,999,623 shares as of .

Added: B Riley Principal Merger Corp II (BMRG)

Alpine Partners VI, LLC added to a holding in B Riley Principal Merger Corp II by 287.53%. The purchase prices were between $10 and $11.05, with an estimated average price of $10.34. The stock is now traded at around $10.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 935,457 shares as of .

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Alpine Partners VI, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 1161.99%. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $111.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of .

Added: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)

Alpine Partners VI, LLC added to a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc by 730.64%. The purchase prices were between $118.49 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 24,994 shares as of .

Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Alpine Partners VI, LLC sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82.

Sold Out: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VNQ)

Alpine Partners VI, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $76.31 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $80.3.

Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (RWR)

Alpine Partners VI, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $74.96 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $79.58.

Sold Out: Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO)

Alpine Partners VI, LLC sold out a holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $32.38 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $37.74.

Sold Out: PG&E Corp (PCG)

Alpine Partners VI, LLC sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27.

Sold Out: GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA)

Alpine Partners VI, LLC sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $71.49 and $83.62, with an estimated average price of $78.72.

Reduced: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Alpine Partners VI, LLC reduced to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 85.76%. The sale prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $46.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -9.9%. Alpine Partners VI, LLC still held 253,482 shares as of .

Reduced: Vapotherm Inc (VAPO)

Alpine Partners VI, LLC reduced to a holding in Vapotherm Inc by 90.14%. The sale prices were between $25.1 and $53.8, with an estimated average price of $35.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.17%. Alpine Partners VI, LLC still held 15,000 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Alpine Partners VI, LLC.

