American Money Management, LLC Buys The Home Depot Inc, Tesla Inc, Target Corp, Sells eBay Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Eli Lilly and Co

Rancho Santa Fe, CA, based Investment company American Money Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys The Home Depot Inc, Tesla Inc, Target Corp, Cirrus Logic Inc, sells eBay Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Organovo Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Money Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, American Money Management, LLC owns 76 stocks with a total value of $215 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TSLA, TGT, CRUS,

TSLA, TGT, CRUS, Added Positions: HD, MCD, VGSH, ESS, ABBV, SPYV, REGL, LEN, IJR, VNQ, XLE,

HD, MCD, VGSH, ESS, ABBV, SPYV, REGL, LEN, IJR, VNQ, XLE, Reduced Positions: EBAY, AAPL, MSFT, V, INTU, BLK, UNP, SBUX, MA, DIS, PEP, PAYX, NSC, PFE, JPM, GOOGL, BR, AMZN, FB, AMT, CHKP, LNG, SCHW, BRK.B, COST, SWKS, NXPI, JPEM, DFS, PANW, SDY, RTX, LMT, QCOM, SCHX, MU, JPST, PM, ULTA, NVS, TXN, LOW, SPY, WFC, AMAT, CSCO, SCHG, SCHM, SPLG, VZ, SPMD,

EBAY, AAPL, MSFT, V, INTU, BLK, UNP, SBUX, MA, DIS, PEP, PAYX, NSC, PFE, JPM, GOOGL, BR, AMZN, FB, AMT, CHKP, LNG, SCHW, BRK.B, COST, SWKS, NXPI, JPEM, DFS, PANW, SDY, RTX, LMT, QCOM, SCHX, MU, JPST, PM, ULTA, NVS, TXN, LOW, SPY, WFC, AMAT, CSCO, SCHG, SCHM, SPLG, VZ, SPMD, Sold Out: GILD, LLY, ONVO,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 129,945 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.41% ISHARES TRUST (STIP) - 117,863 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 285,845 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 162,255 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.92% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 47,612 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.71%

American Money Management, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $414.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 545 shares as of .

American Money Management, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09. The stock is now traded at around $159.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,303 shares as of .

American Money Management, LLC initiated holding in Cirrus Logic Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.87 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $62.55. The stock is now traded at around $75.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of .

American Money Management, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 110.61%. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $275.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 8,317 shares as of .

American Money Management, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4.

American Money Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85.

American Money Management, LLC sold out a holding in Organovo Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.27 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $10.7.