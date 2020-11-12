Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Peloton Interactive Inc, 8x8 Inc, Kaleyra Inc, Sells QAD Inc, Eventbrite Inc, Energy Transfer LP

Shawnee Mission, KS, based Investment company Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Peloton Interactive Inc, 8x8 Inc, Kaleyra Inc, Workday Inc, Castlight Health Inc, sells QAD Inc, Eventbrite Inc, Energy Transfer LP during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $540 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PTON,
- Added Positions: EGHT, KLR, WDAY, NET, SPLK, CSLT, PS, PD,
- Reduced Positions: ESTC, LVGO, SVMK,
- Sold Out: QADA, EB, ET,
For the details of Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/whetstone+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 223,618 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio.
- Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 164,858 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,935 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
- Livongo Health Inc (LVGO) - 282,377 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%
- MongoDB Inc (MDB) - 168,014 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio.
Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.53 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $108.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 50,607 shares as of .Added: 8x8 Inc (EGHT)
Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in 8x8 Inc by 54.36%. The purchase prices were between $14.87 and $17.52, with an estimated average price of $16.08. The stock is now traded at around $18.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 845,424 shares as of .Added: Kaleyra Inc (KLR)
Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Kaleyra Inc by 104.05%. The purchase prices were between $3.91 and $8.29, with an estimated average price of $5.94. The stock is now traded at around $7.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,088,111 shares as of .Added: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Workday Inc by 23.86%. The purchase prices were between $177.47 and $243.88, with an estimated average price of $197.97. The stock is now traded at around $220.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 75,562 shares as of .Added: Castlight Health Inc (CSLT)
Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Castlight Health Inc by 60.21%. The purchase prices were between $0.79 and $1.38, with an estimated average price of $1.1. The stock is now traded at around $1.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 5,074,120 shares as of .Sold Out: QAD Inc (QADA)
Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in QAD Inc. The sale prices were between $39.51 and $48.14, with an estimated average price of $42.Sold Out: Eventbrite Inc (EB)
Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Eventbrite Inc. The sale prices were between $8.26 and $12.57, with an estimated average price of $9.94.Sold Out: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $5.42 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $6.36.
Here is the complete portfolio of Whetstone Capital Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
