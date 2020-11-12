DRW Securities, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, PROSHARES TRUST, Netflix Inc, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, ISHARES INC

Chicago, IL, based Investment company DRW Securities, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, PROSHARES TRUST, Netflix Inc, PROSHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, ISHARES INC, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DRW Securities, LLC. As of 2020Q3, DRW Securities, LLC owns 151 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EEM, TSM, EWZ, ARKW, SPDW, JACK, GOOGL, AAXJ, EWW, FXI, AZN, TNA, EWC, EUFN, NEE, FE, SPWH, XLY, ARKG, NVDA, BRK.B, EWT, DEO, URTH, YNDX, ORCL, BUD, ECH, APD, SO, SHW, D, DUK, NEM, AMD, USO, AEP, BP, PPLT, IEFA, BTI, DD, ECL, GILD, SRE, CHGG, XEL, AWK, CRM, XLRE, PEG, UNP, UPS, BLL, DIS, WEC, ED, MA, PPG, EXC, FCX, NVO, TFFP, DOW, ES, NWG, GE, MNKKQ,

EFA, TQQQ, NFLX, QLD, MSFT, RSX, AAPL, APTO, EWG, TLT, EZU, DIA, SDS, SH, XLU, XLI, ERUS, EIGR, VSS, GSK, CHA, Reduced Positions: SPY, IEMG, VOO, VEA, EWU, AMZN, UPRO, LYG, EPOL, PUK, EWY, QID, XLC, SLV, CHU, EWP,

SPY, IEMG, VOO, VEA, EWU, AMZN, UPRO, LYG, EPOL, PUK, EWY, QID, XLC, SLV, CHU, EWP, Sold Out: VWO, IVV, SCHF, EWH, SPXL, ACWI, MCHI, FEZ, SPXU, USL, ACWX, IWM, EWJ, SPXS, SSO, OLLI, QQQ, TZA, SQQQ, HD, THD, EWD, TSLA, HSBC, MELI, EIDO, XLF, BA, BX, SNY, RIO, NKE, EWM, BNO, MCD, LOW, NCLH, DB, SNP, GOOG, MLM, J, BKNG, SBUX, VMC, NXPI, PSO, F, CSGP, TJX, TEVA, DG, TAL, SPLK, WDAY, VEEV, AMC, FCAU, SQ, DOCU, TME, ZM, UBER, LULU, EBAY, TGT, NLY,

SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 2,495,300 shares, 24.37% of the total portfolio. SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 2,354,900 shares, 23.00% of the total portfolio. ISHARES TRUST (EFA) - 1,004,674 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 136.49% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 466,200 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 206,300 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio.

DRW Securities, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $40.44 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.87. The stock is now traded at around $47.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 198,217 shares as of .

DRW Securities, LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $90.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 88,798 shares as of .

DRW Securities, LLC initiated holding in MSCI BRAZIL ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.17 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $31.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 182,663 shares as of .

DRW Securities, LLC initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $87.84 and $115.45, with an estimated average price of $101.19. The stock is now traded at around $118.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 38,068 shares as of .

DRW Securities, LLC initiated holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS. The purchase prices were between $27.73 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $29.19. The stock is now traded at around $31.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 132,530 shares as of .

DRW Securities, LLC initiated holding in Jack In The Box Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.99 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $80.4. The stock is now traded at around $82.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 37,011 shares as of .

DRW Securities, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 136.49%. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $65.92, with an estimated average price of $63.99. The stock is now traded at around $68.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 1,004,674 shares as of .

DRW Securities, LLC added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 154.87%. The purchase prices were between $101.14 and $174.53, with an estimated average price of $126.01. The stock is now traded at around $141.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 205,229 shares as of .

DRW Securities, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 2262.07%. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $482.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 21,046 shares as of .

DRW Securities, LLC added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 2052.54%. The purchase prices were between $82.75 and $181.54, with an estimated average price of $131.07. The stock is now traded at around $97.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 110,296 shares as of .

DRW Securities, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 397.24%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $215.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 47,457 shares as of .

DRW Securities, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Russia by 534.23%. The purchase prices were between $20.72 and $23.5, with an estimated average price of $22.02. The stock is now traded at around $22.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 405,760 shares as of .

DRW Securities, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The sale prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45.

DRW Securities, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43.

DRW Securities, LLC sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $29.85 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $31.39.

DRW Securities, LLC sold out a holding in MSCI HONG KONG ETF. The sale prices were between $21.11 and $22.91, with an estimated average price of $22.05.

DRW Securities, LLC sold out a holding in DIREXION SH ETF TR. The sale prices were between $42.59 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $51.4.

DRW Securities, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $74.27 and $84.01, with an estimated average price of $79.16.