Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Buys Amazon.com Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Autoliv Inc, 2U Inc

Investment company Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Autoliv Inc, 2U Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owns 161 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 75,632 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 108.67% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 1,120,112 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.89% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 894,454 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.29% Visa Inc (V) - 866,794 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.95% Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 1,034,923 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.91%

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $52.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 72,284 shares as of .

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $267020 and $332840, with an estimated average price of $306569. The stock is now traded at around $336290.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10 shares as of .

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $46.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 32,869 shares as of .

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $288.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,390 shares as of .

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $243.75 and $310.31, with an estimated average price of $287.22. The stock is now traded at around $267.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,140 shares as of .

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $267.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,893 shares as of .

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 108.67%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3106.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.71%. The holding were 75,632 shares as of .

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 55.89%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $189.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 1,120,112 shares as of .

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 2787.49%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $265.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 253,146 shares as of .

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 1986.42%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $276.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 281,479 shares as of .

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 72.50%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1755.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 100,044 shares as of .

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 47.29%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $215.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 894,454 shares as of .

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $67.19 and $87.44, with an estimated average price of $77.98.

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd sold out a holding in Autoliv Inc. The sale prices were between $62.59 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $70.98.

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd sold out a holding in 2U Inc. The sale prices were between $32.65 and $48.54, with an estimated average price of $39.58.

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.31 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.63.

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $74.27 and $84.01, with an estimated average price of $79.16.

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $42.81 and $44.47, with an estimated average price of $43.94.