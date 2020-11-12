Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Crown Castle International Corp, Broadcom Inc

Columbus, OH, based Investment company Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SPDR SERIES TRUST, DBX ETF TRUST, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Crown Castle International Corp, Broadcom Inc, Walmart Inc, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. owns 605 stocks with a total value of $222 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IEI, CRWD, RH, KGC, HZNP, TSM, FMC, MTCH, WIX, PTON, SVXY, TIP, SFIX, AAP, AIZ, ATO, RE, CB, AMAT, AWK, ESS, BEN, JBHT, ODFL, PBCT, RMD, EVRG, BHC, DRE, JKHY, KNX, NBIX, TIF, FANG, CONE, IAC, AOS, AES, SRPT, ABMD, ALB, ARE, ALGN, LNT, AME, ANSS, AVY, BCE, BMO, BNS, BWA, BAM, BRO, CDNS, CNI, LNG, CHD, CINF, CSGP, STZ, COO, CPRT, CCK, DLR, EPD, EXAS, FDS, FICO, IT, GPC, GPN, HEI, HSIC, IEX, IDXX, IP, IONS, J, JCI, LII, LYV, MPW, MAA, MOH, NUE, ON, OHI, PTC, PNW, RJF, O, ROL, RY, SIVB, SNA, SUI, SU, SNPS, TDY, TER, TD, TRP, TYL, UDR, VAR, WPC, WRB, WCN, WAT, ZBRA, ET, TDG, MSCI, DISCK, FTNT, SSNC, KKR, BAH, FRC, HII, APO, GWRE, EPAM, PFPT, MPLX, ZTS, VOYA, IQV, CDW, BURL, ARMK, PAYC, CGC, ANET, W, HUBS, KEYS, LBRDK, QSR, GDDY, TRU, LITE, Z, PEN, TWLO, TTD, VST, LW, INVH, SNAP, CVNA, ATUS, MDB, ELAN, MRNA, DELL, OTIS, IEMG, IWM,
- Added Positions: IVV, BND, SCHZ, SPAB, HYLB, MBB, QYLD, BABA, BACPL.PFD, QQQ, SWT, GOOGL, WFCPL.PFD, VCIT, MCD, LMT, DCUE, IEFA, LULU, MSFT, SPOT, PEAK, SEDG, BAB, AKAM, CSCO, SQ, FB, ITOT, VOO, VTI, TDOC, BX, SPLK, ATVI, COST, ICE, NFLX, KL, CVX, NKE, AMT, RGLD, MELI, IBM, VIG, COP, CTXS, KHC, T, ADBE, CVS, MRK, ALL, WPM, AVGO, K, ROKU, MO, CI, CLX, XOM, WBA, CAH, GD, NDAQ, ROK, FAST, GS, HIG, INTC, KR, MCK, TROW, UNH, ABC, CHRW, KMB, TAP, JWN, PEP, DGX, TRV, WHR, EBAY, A, CPB, ETFC, GILD, MDLZ, MAS, LIN, RSG, BDX, CAG, LLY, EFX, FCX, HSY, MCO, DOCU, ZM, SCHH, AIG, BK, BAX, BMRN, BA, CMS, GLW, EIX, EQIX, FE, ITW, IRM, NEM, ORCL, PCAR, TEVA, WEC, YUM, DG, NOW, AYX, APD, HES, APA, BXP, CNP, CIEN, CTSH, EOG, ETN, EMR, GE, MNST, HOLX, INCY, SJM, KSU, MMC, MLM, MXIM, MU, ORLY, OKE, PAYX, PFG, SEE, TSCO, UPS, UTHR, VRTX, VMC, WY, CMG, FSLR, KDP, VRSK, NXPI, GM, AAL, HPE,
- Reduced Positions: IEF, WMT, AAPL, ABT, NVDA, ACN, EA, SPY, SBUX, V, SHY, VZ, MA, AMGN, AEPPL, LOW, JNJ, BR, TTWO, SCHW, VEEV, DPZ, MPC, SHW, PYPL, HD, MS, CL, TSLA, SHOP, PG, FNV, CCI, SGEN, SWKS, UNP, GIS, MKC, SO, ETSY, GRMN, ROP, BLK, MKTX, CRM, SRE, AJG, C, DLTR, HRL, SPGI, AMZN, ADI, CAT, CMA, EXPE, SYF, JPM, NLY, AMP, PGR, AGNC, BAC, BBY, FDX, FISV, NLOK, CHTR, AMD, ADSK, CME, ECL, MRVL, MDT, MCHP, ROST, ANTM, PM, QRVO, BIIB, CSX, COG, COF, FIS, CTAS, KO, DHI, DXCM, DUK, EW, EL, FITB, LHX, WELL, HUM, TT, IFF, KEY, MAR, NSC, ES, NOC, SYK, SYY, TJX, TGT, URI, VRSN, WDC, HCA, PSX, ABBV, AFL, ALXN, AEE, AEP, AXP, AVB, TFC, BLL, BRK.B, CBRE, VIAC, KMX, CNC, LUMN, DXC, ED, DHR, DRI, DVA, DVN, DISCA, D, DISH, ENB, ETR, EQR, EXC, NEE, HFC, ISRG, KLAC, KSS, LH, LNC, MGM, MSI, NRG, NOV, NI, NTRS, PNC, PPL, PH, PXD, PII, RF, RCL, SBAC, SLB, STX, SPG, SIRI, SKX, TSN, RTX, OLED, VLO, VTR, WM, WFC, WMB, XEL, WU, LDOS, DAL, DFS, ULTA, LYB, FLT, MOS, PANW, TWTR, HLT, GOOG, CFG, OKTA, BKR, MMM, APH, ADM, ADP, BIDU, BSX, BMY, BTI, CF, CCL, CERN, CHKP, CMI, XRAY, DTE, DE, DOV, EMN, FFIV, F, HAL, HOG, HAS, HPQ, HON, HST, HBAN, ILMN, INFY, IPG, INTU, JNPR, LVS, MTB, MET, MHK, MYL, NTAP, NWL, OXY, OMC, RL, PRU, PEG, PSA, QGEN, QCOM, REGN, WRK, LUV, SWK, STT, TXN, TMO, UAL, USB, UN, UHS, VFC, VOD, VNO, GWW, DIS, WYNN, XLNX, ZBH, ZION, TMUS, CLR, TEL, CXO, VMW, NLSN, KMI, APTV, WDAY, BLUE, HWM, BILI, FOXA,
- Sold Out: CCIPA.PFD, AVGOP.PFD, WORK, TMF, AMRN, SCCO, MASI, UPRO, GLD, TQQQ, GDX, UDOW, ARES, NYT, RHI, AL, JD, FLIR, ADS, VXX, CHWY, PEGA, LEN, MRO, TPR, FLR, CPRI, TRIP, FL, M, EQT, OVV, X, UAA, GT, XEC, PVH, NBL, AZO, MUR, LB, JBLU, KIM, ALK, CMCSA, BBBY, EXPD, FHN, IVZ, FTI, GPS, HBI, WYND, XRX, URBN, TXT, SIG, HRB, PRGO, HP, MAT, LBTYA,
- ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 90,759 shares, 13.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.10%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 66,960 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 115.08%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHZ) - 105,300 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 115.38%
- SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPAB) - 191,880 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 115.16%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,342 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66%
Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.02 and $133.81, with an estimated average price of $133.34. The stock is now traded at around $132.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 11,438 shares as of .New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52. The stock is now traded at around $134.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 8,995 shares as of .New Purchase: RH (RH)
Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $255.33 and $385.46, with an estimated average price of $314.51. The stock is now traded at around $407.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of .New Purchase: Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)
Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Kinross Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.17 and $10, with an estimated average price of $8.63. The stock is now traded at around $8.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 130,200 shares as of .New Purchase: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)
Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.23 and $79.93, with an estimated average price of $68.64. The stock is now traded at around $74.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 14,133 shares as of .New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $90.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 13,250 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (IVV)
Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 85.10%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $354.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.31%. The holding were 90,759 shares as of .Added: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHZ)
Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 115.38%. The purchase prices were between $56.07 and $56.92, with an estimated average price of $56.39. The stock is now traded at around $55.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 105,300 shares as of .Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 115.08%. The purchase prices were between $87.59 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $88.2. The stock is now traded at around $87.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 66,960 shares as of .Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPAB)
Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 115.16%. The purchase prices were between $30.77 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $30.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 191,880 shares as of .Added: DBX ETF TRUST (HYLB)
Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in DBX ETF TRUST by 586.19%. The purchase prices were between $46.67 and $48.94, with an estimated average price of $48.2. The stock is now traded at around $48.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 69,930 shares as of .Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 117.49%. The purchase prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58. The stock is now traded at around $110.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 38,250 shares as of .Sold Out: Crown Castle International Corp (CCIPA.PFD)
Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $1445 and $1557.39, with an estimated average price of $1483.93.Sold Out: Broadcom Inc (AVGOP.PFD)
Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $1111.42 and $1315.23, with an estimated average price of $1188.33.Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42.Sold Out: DIREXION SH ETF TR (TMF)
Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in DIREXION SH ETF TR. The sale prices were between $38.41 and $46.68, with an estimated average price of $41.99.Sold Out: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)
Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Southern Copper Corp. The sale prices were between $38.59 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $44.74.Sold Out: Amarin Corp PLC (AMRN)
Huntington Asset Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Amarin Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $3.64 and $7.76, with an estimated average price of $5.98.
