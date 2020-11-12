  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
OZ Management LP Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sells Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc

November 12, 2020 | About: BABA -0.67% BUD -2.46% MSFT -0.37% WMG -1.95% FWONK +1.06% DHRPA.PFD +0% UNH +1.44% TSM -0.68% UNP -0.23% CSX -0.39%

New York, NY, based Investment company OZ Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Union Pacific Corp, CSX Corp, sells Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Altria Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, OZ Management LP. As of 2020Q3, OZ Management LP owns 223 stocks with a total value of $12.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OZ Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oz+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OZ Management LP
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 15,174,000 shares, 52.55% of the total portfolio.
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,700,617 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.15%
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,136,800 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio.
  4. Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 7,431,442 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.56%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 76,986 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.49%
New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

OZ Management LP initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $356.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 544,567 shares as of .

New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

OZ Management LP initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $90.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 1,696,394 shares as of .

New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

OZ Management LP initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $165.99 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $185.66. The stock is now traded at around $199.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 545,815 shares as of .

New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)

OZ Management LP initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.54 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $73.95. The stock is now traded at around $89.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,353,443 shares as of .

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

OZ Management LP initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 766,760 shares as of .

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

OZ Management LP initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.39 and $259.13, with an estimated average price of $238.1. The stock is now traded at around $235.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 246,427 shares as of .

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

OZ Management LP added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 43.15%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $265.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 1,700,617 shares as of .

Added: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

OZ Management LP added to a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 158.99%. The purchase prices were between $48.97 and $59.56, with an estimated average price of $55.36. The stock is now traded at around $65.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 3,014,710 shares as of .

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

OZ Management LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 156.76%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $215.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 637,164 shares as of .

Added: Warner Music Group Corp (WMG)

OZ Management LP added to a holding in Warner Music Group Corp by 166.64%. The purchase prices were between $27.01 and $31.02, with an estimated average price of $29.16. The stock is now traded at around $28.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 3,799,914 shares as of .

Added: Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK)

OZ Management LP added to a holding in Liberty Formula One Group by 29.56%. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $40.25, with an estimated average price of $36.34. The stock is now traded at around $41.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 7,431,442 shares as of .

Added: Danaher Corp (DHRPA.PFD)

OZ Management LP added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 87.88%. The purchase prices were between $1246.87 and $1475.85, with an estimated average price of $1394.01. The stock is now traded at around $1566.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 62,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

OZ Management LP sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66.

Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

OZ Management LP sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82.

Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)

OZ Management LP sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.93 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $41.61.

Sold Out: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS)

OZ Management LP sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The sale prices were between $144.31 and $171.48, with an estimated average price of $156.96.

Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

OZ Management LP sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $70.69 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.39.

Sold Out: Hudson Executive Investment Corp (HECCU)

OZ Management LP sold out a holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $10.28.



