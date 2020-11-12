OZ Management LP Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sells Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company OZ Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Union Pacific Corp, CSX Corp, sells Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Altria Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, OZ Management LP. As of 2020Q3, OZ Management LP owns 223 stocks with a total value of $12.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of OZ Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oz+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 15,174,000 shares, 52.55% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,700,617 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.15% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,136,800 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 7,431,442 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.56% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 76,986 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.49%

OZ Management LP initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $356.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 544,567 shares as of .

OZ Management LP initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $90.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 1,696,394 shares as of .

OZ Management LP initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $165.99 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $185.66. The stock is now traded at around $199.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 545,815 shares as of .

OZ Management LP initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.54 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $73.95. The stock is now traded at around $89.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,353,443 shares as of .

OZ Management LP initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 766,760 shares as of .

OZ Management LP initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.39 and $259.13, with an estimated average price of $238.1. The stock is now traded at around $235.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 246,427 shares as of .

OZ Management LP added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 43.15%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $265.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 1,700,617 shares as of .

OZ Management LP added to a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 158.99%. The purchase prices were between $48.97 and $59.56, with an estimated average price of $55.36. The stock is now traded at around $65.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 3,014,710 shares as of .

OZ Management LP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 156.76%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $215.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 637,164 shares as of .

OZ Management LP added to a holding in Warner Music Group Corp by 166.64%. The purchase prices were between $27.01 and $31.02, with an estimated average price of $29.16. The stock is now traded at around $28.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 3,799,914 shares as of .

OZ Management LP added to a holding in Liberty Formula One Group by 29.56%. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $40.25, with an estimated average price of $36.34. The stock is now traded at around $41.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 7,431,442 shares as of .

OZ Management LP added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 87.88%. The purchase prices were between $1246.87 and $1475.85, with an estimated average price of $1394.01. The stock is now traded at around $1566.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 62,000 shares as of .

OZ Management LP sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66.

OZ Management LP sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82.

OZ Management LP sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.93 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $41.61.

OZ Management LP sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The sale prices were between $144.31 and $171.48, with an estimated average price of $156.96.

OZ Management LP sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $70.69 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.39.

OZ Management LP sold out a holding in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $10.28.