Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys iShares MBS ETF, TAL Education Group, Teladoc Health Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MBS ETF, TAL Education Group, Teladoc Health Inc, PulteGroup Inc, Crown Holdings Inc, sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. owns 371 stocks with a total value of $910 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TDOC, PHM, GL,

TDOC, PHM, GL, Added Positions: MBB, TAL, CCK, J, CTVA, A, SGEN, VEEV, AVB, COG, CE, FE, VICI, DOCU,

MBB, TAL, CCK, J, CTVA, A, SGEN, VEEV, AVB, COG, CE, FE, VICI, DOCU, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, FB, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, JNJ, V, INTC, PG, UNH, T, BRK.B, HD, MA, C, XOM, MRK, NVDA, VZ, ADBE, BAC, DIS, CSCO, NFLX, PEP, ABBV, PYPL, CVX, KO, CMCSA, PFE, ABT, ACN, AMGN, LLY, WMT, PM, BMY, NEE, MCD, NKE, ORCL, CRM, TMO, AMT, COST, HON, LIN, QCOM, TXN, UNP, DHR, MDT, RTX, AVGO, BA, CVS, GILD, LMT, LOW, UPS, WFC, MMM, PLD, AXP, BAX, BLK, FIS, DUK, IBM, INTU, SPGI, BKNG, SRE, SBUX, APD, MO, ADP, BDX, CAT, CME, CI, CCI, D, ECL, FISV, GE, ISRG, MDLZ, MU, NEM, REGN, SO, SYK, TJX, VRTX, ANTM, CHTR, NOW, ZTS, CB, ATVI, AMD, AMAT, TFC, BIIB, BSX, CL, COP, EQIX, EL, GPN, GS, HUM, ITW, ILMN, ICE, KMB, MMC, NSC, PGR, ROP, SHW, TGT, USB, EBAY, LULU, DG, TSLA, ALXN, ALL, ADI, AON, ADSK, AVY, CSX, CNC, SCHW, DE, DXCM, DLR, DD, EOG, ETN, EW, EA, EMR, EXC, FAST, GD, GIS, LRCX, MCO, MS, NOC, PNC, PSA, TRV, WM, XEL, TMUS, MELI, AEP, APH, AZO, BLL, BK, BBY, BMRN, CMS, CERN, CTAS, CLX, CTSH, CAG, ED, STZ, DTE, DLTR, FDX, F, MNST, LHX, HSY, IDXX, SJM, JCI, KLAC, MKC, MCK, MET, MCHP, MSI, ES, ORLY, PPL, PAYX, PRU, O, ROST, SBAC, TROW, VLO, VRSN, WCN, WMB, WLTW, WEC, ZBH, CMG, BX, TEL, AWK, GM, FLT, KMI, HCA, APTV, SPLK, PANW, WDAY, IQV, TWTR, SQ, DOW, OTIS, AFL, AKAM, ARE, ALGN, LNT, AEE, ABC, AME, NLY, ACGL, ADM, AJG, BXP, BRO, BF.B, VIAC, CPT, LNG, CHD, CINF, CTXS, COO, DHI, XRAY, DPZ, DOV, DRE, EMN, ETR, ELS, EQR, ESS, RE, EXAS, EXPD, EXR, FNF, GRMN, GPC, HIG, WELL, HSIC, HRL, INCY, TT, IFF, JKHY, K, KR, MTB, MKL, MKTX, MTD, MAA, NTAP, OMC, DGX, RF, RSG, ROK, RCL, SPG, SIRI, STE, SUI, NLOK, TTWO, TSCO, TYL, TSN, UDR, VTR, VMC, WPC, WRB, GWW, EVRG, WDC, WU, LDOS, DFS, VMW, ULTA, VRSK, SSNC, BAH, VER, BURL, HLT, KEYS, BKI, INVH, DELL, ZM, AMCR, CARR, AES, ALB, Y, UHAL, CHRW, CPB, NNN, ERIE, FLIR, PEAK, HST, JBHT, JNPR, MPW, MYL, PPG, PBCT, PWR, RNR, STX, LUV, UHS, WST, BR, LYB, BFAM, CFG, CDK,

AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, FB, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, JNJ, V, INTC, PG, UNH, T, BRK.B, HD, MA, C, XOM, MRK, NVDA, VZ, ADBE, BAC, DIS, CSCO, NFLX, PEP, ABBV, PYPL, CVX, KO, CMCSA, PFE, ABT, ACN, AMGN, LLY, WMT, PM, BMY, NEE, MCD, NKE, ORCL, CRM, TMO, AMT, COST, HON, LIN, QCOM, TXN, UNP, DHR, MDT, RTX, AVGO, BA, CVS, GILD, LMT, LOW, UPS, WFC, MMM, PLD, AXP, BAX, BLK, FIS, DUK, IBM, INTU, SPGI, BKNG, SRE, SBUX, APD, MO, ADP, BDX, CAT, CME, CI, CCI, D, ECL, FISV, GE, ISRG, MDLZ, MU, NEM, REGN, SO, SYK, TJX, VRTX, ANTM, CHTR, NOW, ZTS, CB, ATVI, AMD, AMAT, TFC, BIIB, BSX, CL, COP, EQIX, EL, GPN, GS, HUM, ITW, ILMN, ICE, KMB, MMC, NSC, PGR, ROP, SHW, TGT, USB, EBAY, LULU, DG, TSLA, ALXN, ALL, ADI, AON, ADSK, AVY, CSX, CNC, SCHW, DE, DXCM, DLR, DD, EOG, ETN, EW, EA, EMR, EXC, FAST, GD, GIS, LRCX, MCO, MS, NOC, PNC, PSA, TRV, WM, XEL, TMUS, MELI, AEP, APH, AZO, BLL, BK, BBY, BMRN, CMS, CERN, CTAS, CLX, CTSH, CAG, ED, STZ, DTE, DLTR, FDX, F, MNST, LHX, HSY, IDXX, SJM, JCI, KLAC, MKC, MCK, MET, MCHP, MSI, ES, ORLY, PPL, PAYX, PRU, O, ROST, SBAC, TROW, VLO, VRSN, WCN, WMB, WLTW, WEC, ZBH, CMG, BX, TEL, AWK, GM, FLT, KMI, HCA, APTV, SPLK, PANW, WDAY, IQV, TWTR, SQ, DOW, OTIS, AFL, AKAM, ARE, ALGN, LNT, AEE, ABC, AME, NLY, ACGL, ADM, AJG, BXP, BRO, BF.B, VIAC, CPT, LNG, CHD, CINF, CTXS, COO, DHI, XRAY, DPZ, DOV, DRE, EMN, ETR, ELS, EQR, ESS, RE, EXAS, EXPD, EXR, FNF, GRMN, GPC, HIG, WELL, HSIC, HRL, INCY, TT, IFF, JKHY, K, KR, MTB, MKL, MKTX, MTD, MAA, NTAP, OMC, DGX, RF, RSG, ROK, RCL, SPG, SIRI, STE, SUI, NLOK, TTWO, TSCO, TYL, TSN, UDR, VTR, VMC, WPC, WRB, GWW, EVRG, WDC, WU, LDOS, DFS, VMW, ULTA, VRSK, SSNC, BAH, VER, BURL, HLT, KEYS, BKI, INVH, DELL, ZM, AMCR, CARR, AES, ALB, Y, UHAL, CHRW, CPB, NNN, ERIE, FLIR, PEAK, HST, JBHT, JNPR, MPW, MYL, PPG, PBCT, PWR, RNR, STX, LUV, UHS, WST, BR, LYB, BFAM, CFG, CDK, Sold Out: SLB, WBA, PSX, INFO, UBER, TIF, SYY, SNPS, YUM, MSCI, NXPI, HPQ, CMI, CSGP, LW, COF, AMP, AIG, MAR, MPC, MRVL, MXIM, OKTA, FTNT, ATO, TDG, RMD, OKE, PCAR, PH, ANSS, XLNX, PFG, PEG, SWK, UGI, GLW, TWLO, FTV, TER, EFX, KHC, VFC, HES, SNAP, RNG, STT, KSU, CDNS, SWKS, PXD, MRNA, WY, L, KKR, FRC, HII, CDW, PAYC, SYF, TRU, HPE, TTD, COUP, TFX, ALNY, CBRE, CAH, CCEP, CPRT, DRI, DVA, EIX, FMC, FITB, FCX, HOLX, LH, OXY, TEVA, REG, RPM, AAP, PRGO, ODFL, LVS, NTRS, NWL, NRG, MOH, LEN, HAL, HBAN, IVZ, KEY,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 224,054 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.86% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 375,888 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.91% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,267 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.87% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,666 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.64% Visa Inc (V) - 91,255 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.05%

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52. The stock is now traded at around $185.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,605 shares as of .

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $47.62, with an estimated average price of $42.64. The stock is now traded at around $42.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,130 shares as of .

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Globe Life Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.19 and $85.76, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $89.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,681 shares as of .

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 22.54%. The purchase prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58. The stock is now traded at around $110.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 133,276 shares as of .

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in TAL Education Group by 108.57%. The purchase prices were between $69.95 and $82.02, with an estimated average price of $75.36. The stock is now traded at around $71.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 26,937 shares as of .

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Corteva Inc by 37.59%. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $35.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 27,633 shares as of .

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Crown Holdings Inc by 31.75%. The purchase prices were between $65.29 and $80.19, with an estimated average price of $73.13. The stock is now traded at around $93.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,979 shares as of .

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc by 31.44%. The purchase prices were between $78.57 and $94.87, with an estimated average price of $88.37. The stock is now traded at around $98.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,404 shares as of .

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Seagen Inc by 28.16%. The purchase prices were between $145.95 and $195.69, with an estimated average price of $167.15. The stock is now traded at around $168.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,025 shares as of .

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.56 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $18.6.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $75.64 and $83.96, with an estimated average price of $79.58.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $170.95 and $213.51, with an estimated average price of $198.91.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $113.19 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $121.51.