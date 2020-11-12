Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Prudential Financial Inc, AllianceBernstein Holding LP, VANGUARD INDEX FDS

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Prudential Financial Inc, AllianceBernstein Holding LP, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co. As of 2020Q3, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co owns 301 stocks with a total value of $4.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IGSB, VCLT, IGIB, AOS, ROK, SGEN, TROW, TSCO, VTR, WST, BR, MELI, KMI, FBHS, VEEV, W, CABO, TDOC, ATH, VICI, DOCU, PPG, AEP, AFG, AIZ, AVB, CHRW, COG, DE, FE, JBHT, K, KNX, MAS, MCO, PHM, LHX, GE, KLAC, LUMN, Z, UHS, AMD,

IGSB, VCLT, IGIB, AOS, ROK, SGEN, TROW, TSCO, VTR, WST, BR, MELI, KMI, FBHS, VEEV, W, CABO, TDOC, ATH, VICI, DOCU, PPG, AEP, AFG, AIZ, AVB, CHRW, COG, DE, FE, JBHT, K, KNX, MAS, MCO, PHM, LHX, GE, KLAC, LUMN, Z, UHS, AMD, Added Positions: LQD, VCSH, SPY, VCIT, AMZN, AAPL, MSFT, TSLA, A, CTVA, CCK, DHI, DHR, GRMN, GPN, GOOGL, PEAK, HD, INTU, J, JNJ, SPGI, MDT, MS, NVDA, ORLY, OHI, PG, CRM, SHW, SBUX, TGT, GL, WMT, MA, BX, V, AVGO, VRSK, CHTR, LYB, TAL, NOW, PYPL, MMM, AES, ABT, ATVI, ADBE, AFL, MO, AEE, ABC, AMGN, NLY, AON, AMAT, ADM, ATO, ADSK, ADP, BAC, BK, BIIB, BXP, BSX, VIAC, CMS, CSX, CAT, CE, FIS, SCHW, CI, CSCO, CTXS, CTSH, CL, CMCSA, NNN, COST, D, DPZ, EOG, ETN, ECL, EW, EA, LLY, EMR, EQIX, NEE, MNST, HIG, WELL, HUM, IBM, ILMN, TT, ICE, ISRG, KMB, MDLZ, LRCX, LMT, LOW, MCD, MPW, MET, MTD, MCHP, MOH, NRG, NTAP, ORCL, PBCT, PRGO, PFE, LIN, PFG, PSA, O, RF, RSG, STX, SPG, SIRI, SYK, NLOK, TTWO, TXN, TMO, USB, UNH, VZ, VRTX, VMC, DIS, WM, ANTM, WMB, CMG, WU, VMW, AWK, ULTA, SSNC, BAH, HCA, VER, APTV, FB, BFAM, ZTS, IQV, HLT, GOOG, CFG, KEYS, VST, DBX, CARR,

LQD, VCSH, SPY, VCIT, AMZN, AAPL, MSFT, TSLA, A, CTVA, CCK, DHI, DHR, GRMN, GPN, GOOGL, PEAK, HD, INTU, J, JNJ, SPGI, MDT, MS, NVDA, ORLY, OHI, PG, CRM, SHW, SBUX, TGT, GL, WMT, MA, BX, V, AVGO, VRSK, CHTR, LYB, TAL, NOW, PYPL, MMM, AES, ABT, ATVI, ADBE, AFL, MO, AEE, ABC, AMGN, NLY, AON, AMAT, ADM, ATO, ADSK, ADP, BAC, BK, BIIB, BXP, BSX, VIAC, CMS, CSX, CAT, CE, FIS, SCHW, CI, CSCO, CTXS, CTSH, CL, CMCSA, NNN, COST, D, DPZ, EOG, ETN, ECL, EW, EA, LLY, EMR, EQIX, NEE, MNST, HIG, WELL, HUM, IBM, ILMN, TT, ICE, ISRG, KMB, MDLZ, LRCX, LMT, LOW, MCD, MPW, MET, MTD, MCHP, MOH, NRG, NTAP, ORCL, PBCT, PRGO, PFE, LIN, PFG, PSA, O, RF, RSG, STX, SPG, SIRI, SYK, NLOK, TTWO, TXN, TMO, USB, UNH, VZ, VRTX, VMC, DIS, WM, ANTM, WMB, CMG, WU, VMW, AWK, ULTA, SSNC, BAH, HCA, VER, APTV, FB, BFAM, ZTS, IQV, HLT, GOOG, CFG, KEYS, VST, DBX, CARR, Reduced Positions: PRU, AB, T, XOM, ALL, PM, AVY, BAX, SRE, BMY, C, ITW, GIS, HON, PLD, INTC, JPM, MXIM, MRK, NEM, PEP, BKNG, ABBV, QCOM, PWR, TRV, EBAY, TMUS, BRK.B, EL, DOV, AXP, CTAS, AMT, TFC, TJX, TER, TSN, UPS, RTX, WPC, GWW, WFC, BBY, LDOS, DFS, ALGN, HII, PANW, APD, SQ, CAG, FAST, FITB, GILD, EMN, INCY, CCI, CREE, KSU, ROP, KO, MSI, NKE, CME, CVX, CVS, BLK, EXPD,

PRU, AB, T, XOM, ALL, PM, AVY, BAX, SRE, BMY, C, ITW, GIS, HON, PLD, INTC, JPM, MXIM, MRK, NEM, PEP, BKNG, ABBV, QCOM, PWR, TRV, EBAY, TMUS, BRK.B, EL, DOV, AXP, CTAS, AMT, TFC, TJX, TER, TSN, UPS, RTX, WPC, GWW, WFC, BBY, LDOS, DFS, ALGN, HII, PANW, APD, SQ, CAG, FAST, FITB, GILD, EMN, INCY, CCI, CREE, KSU, ROP, KO, MSI, NKE, CME, CVX, CVS, BLK, EXPD, Sold Out: VOO, EEMA, LW, AMP, LULU, UGI, TIF, SLB, INFO, OKE, SJM, HEI.A, MTN, RPM, PPL, ALXN, HSIC, HEI, FISV, DUK, DRI, CMI, CNC, CF, HES,

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 13,580,000 shares, 26.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.27% ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 9,609,000 shares, 26.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 361.97% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 8,050,000 shares, 13.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.00% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 1,329,773 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 114.48% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 5,500,000 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. New Position

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.31 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.12%. The holding were 5,500,000 shares as of .

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.7 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $109.2. The stock is now traded at around $107.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 1,850,000 shares as of .

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co initiated holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.79 and $61.17, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $60.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 2,700,000 shares as of .

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.8 and $342.4, with an estimated average price of $272.54. The stock is now traded at around $251.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,019 shares as of .

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $130.21, with an estimated average price of $116.84. The stock is now traded at around $139.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,311 shares as of .

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $143.13, with an estimated average price of $133.64. The stock is now traded at around $145.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,559 shares as of .

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 361.97%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $135.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.55%. The holding were 9,609,000 shares as of .

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.79%. The holding were 8,050,000 shares as of .

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 114.48%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $353.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.82%. The holding were 1,329,773 shares as of .

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 96.29%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $414.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,313 shares as of .

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co added to a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc by 71.33%. The purchase prices were between $88.11 and $103.42, with an estimated average price of $96.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,037 shares as of .

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co added to a holding in Corteva Inc by 121.88%. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $35.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 45,694 shares as of .

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund. The sale prices were between $67.52 and $77.55, with an estimated average price of $74.15.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $59.32 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $64.01.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $294.76 and $398.29, with an estimated average price of $333.7.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $143.29 and $162.55, with an estimated average price of $153.91.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $113.19 and $127.25, with an estimated average price of $121.51.