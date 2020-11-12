Van Eck Associates Corp Buys Lockheed Martin Corp, FMC Corp, NXP Semiconductors NV, Sells Newmont Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, Kirkland Lake Gold

New York, NY, based Investment company Van Eck Associates Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Lockheed Martin Corp, FMC Corp, NXP Semiconductors NV, Corvus Gold, Corvus Gold, sells Newmont Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, Kirkland Lake Gold, Franco-Nevada Corp, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Van Eck Associates Corp. As of 2020Q3, Van Eck Associates Corp owns 978 stocks with a total value of $30.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Newmont Corp (NEM) - 35,918,834 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.37% Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 79,695,659 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.43% Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) - 144,215,456 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.66% Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) - 91,677,528 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.13% Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV) - 7,942,732 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.93%

Van Eck Associates Corp initiated holding in Corvus Gold Inc.. The purchase prices were between $2.34 and $3.1, with an estimated average price of $2.85. The stock is now traded at around $2.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,706,556 shares as of .

Van Eck Associates Corp initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 296,489 shares as of .

Van Eck Associates Corp initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $162.9, with an estimated average price of $141.98. The stock is now traded at around $147.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 108,578 shares as of .

Van Eck Associates Corp initiated holding in Equinor ASA. The purchase prices were between $13.95 and $16.65, with an estimated average price of $15.43. The stock is now traded at around $14.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,185,200 shares as of .

Van Eck Associates Corp initiated holding in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.04 and $9.47, with an estimated average price of $6.96. The stock is now traded at around $8.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,385,090 shares as of .

Van Eck Associates Corp added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 3078.02%. The purchase prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38. The stock is now traded at around $367.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 122,735 shares as of .

Van Eck Associates Corp added to a holding in FMC Corp by 99.00%. The purchase prices were between $97.89 and $112.85, with an estimated average price of $106.95. The stock is now traded at around $106.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 701,739 shares as of .

Van Eck Associates Corp added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 30.24%. The purchase prices were between $111.91 and $132.1, with an estimated average price of $121.94. The stock is now traded at around $144.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 925,822 shares as of .

Van Eck Associates Corp added to a holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd by 37.48%. The purchase prices were between $32.79 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $36.77. The stock is now traded at around $41.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,471,753 shares as of .

Van Eck Associates Corp added to a holding in OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd by 387142.86%. The purchase prices were between $18.35 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $21.64. The stock is now traded at around $21.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 542,140 shares as of .

Van Eck Associates Corp added to a holding in Cimarex Energy Co by 49.47%. The purchase prices were between $23.35 and $29.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $31.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 682,588 shares as of .

Van Eck Associates Corp sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $41.64 and $55.6, with an estimated average price of $49.99.

Van Eck Associates Corp sold out a holding in Novagold Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $8.16 and $11.89, with an estimated average price of $9.76.

Van Eck Associates Corp sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.

Van Eck Associates Corp sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $57.68 and $71.18, with an estimated average price of $64.95.

Van Eck Associates Corp sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $145.95 and $195.69, with an estimated average price of $167.15.

Van Eck Associates Corp sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $24.22 and $31.81, with an estimated average price of $28.67.