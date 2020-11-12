Wayne Hummer Investments L.l.c. Buys ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Amazon.com Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Investment company Wayne Hummer Investments L.l.c. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, ISHARES TRUST, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, ISHARES TRUST, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Amazon.com Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wayne Hummer Investments L.l.c.. As of 2020Q3, Wayne Hummer Investments L.l.c. owns 324 stocks with a total value of $662 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



VEA, EFG, VLUE, RDVY, TT, PSN, LUV, TSM, NOW, TSLA, VT, VCIT, IYR, DOW, BABA, GM, RDY, LDOS, WTFC, GWW, TSCO, SHW, NTRS, FE, PML, Added Positions: IWM, WBA, KMI, DFEB, MSFT, GILD, IVV, MO, PSX, RTX, AAPL, IEFA, FXL, SPY, VIG, GSK, ESGE, CSCO, LMBS, DISCA, UVV, ACWV, HYLS, IJS, RSP, LHX, MCK, SCU, DGRO, EFA, FTA, MMM, CAT, INTC, BSCL, EMB, LQD, NEAR, T, C, CMCSA, IT, IBM, ITW, JNJ, PRU, WMT, EMLP, FXD, VHT, ABT, ACN, BHP, BLL, VIAC, CVS, CAH, KO, DUK, EMN, EA, LLY, EMR, NEE, GS, HON, MRK, MNR, NDAQ, ORCL, PEG, RIO, TJX, TXN, DIS, MUI, NAD, ABBV, ZTS, BSJL, FDN, FEM, FTSL, GLD, IEF, IEI, IVW, SH, TLT, VB, VO, ARCC, BAM, GLW, CMI, ECL, EW, GE, GIS, IFF, MCD, ROK, TGT, UNH, YUM, ZBH, NUV, BTO, GDV, AOD, CHW, BUD, AVGO, LYB, RP, BIT, DVY, PFF, PID, VBR, XLV,

QQQ, QUAL, VWO, IJH, FTCS, USMV, XLK, EEMV, FTSM, FB, IEMG, MAR, PYPL, EFAV, FTC, VNQ, XLF, SBUX, GOOG, ESGU, IJR, DD, FEP, CME, GOOGL, JPM, MDT, SHY, BP, CVX, LMT, VLO, FBT, QQEW, VXF, CB, ABC, AVA, BMY, CCMP, FIS, XOM, MMC, PFE, PG, CRM, TXRH, VZ, CBOE, MRC, LSXMA, AFIN, DOCU, EEM, FAD, FIXD, FV, FXH, IYW, IYZ, MUB, PTNQ, TDIV, ADBE, ATO, ADP, BLK, CSX, CHDN, CPRT, COST, D, EXR, KMB, MDLZ, LBTYA, NKE, NSC, NVS, PEP, QCOM, O, SO, TMO, USB, UNP, WEC, EBAY, IGR, BDJ, MA, BIP, BIL, DEM, FPE, FPX, IBB, IWD, QTEC, RPG, TIP, VGSH, VOOG, XLU, Sold Out: BRK.B, AMZN, VBK, BAC, AMGN, XLE, SKYY, AXP, VFC, FDL, XLP, VNQI, ICVT, ESS, WAT, NSP, FNX, MDY, TRV, NOC, CL, CTSH, BIIB, APD, FSD, NXPI, AINV, BGCP, CLNC,

ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 141,072 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 343,695 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54% ISHARES INC (ACWV) - 323,290 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 115,899 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.19% VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 549,856 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.54%

Wayne Hummer Investments L.l.c. initiated holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG. The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $43.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 144,324 shares as of .

Wayne Hummer Investments L.l.c. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $83.58 and $91.81, with an estimated average price of $88.62. The stock is now traded at around $94.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 24,006 shares as of .

Wayne Hummer Investments L.l.c. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $70.37 and $77.32, with an estimated average price of $74.3. The stock is now traded at around $79.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 28,593 shares as of .

Wayne Hummer Investments L.l.c. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.37 and $34.47, with an estimated average price of $32.45. The stock is now traded at around $35.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,660 shares as of .

Wayne Hummer Investments L.l.c. initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $88.86 and $124.87, with an estimated average price of $112.04. The stock is now traded at around $142.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,830 shares as of .

Wayne Hummer Investments L.l.c. initiated holding in Parsons Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.32 and $36.56, with an estimated average price of $34.6. The stock is now traded at around $31.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,800 shares as of .

Wayne Hummer Investments L.l.c. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 42.38%. The purchase prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92. The stock is now traded at around $169.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 134,893 shares as of .

Wayne Hummer Investments L.l.c. added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 696.20%. The purchase prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11. The stock is now traded at around $40.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 70,766 shares as of .

Wayne Hummer Investments L.l.c. added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 631.53%. The purchase prices were between $12.23 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.95. The stock is now traded at around $12.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 172,876 shares as of .

Wayne Hummer Investments L.l.c. added to a holding in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII - FT Cboe Ve by 738.32%. The purchase prices were between $29.91 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $30.73. The stock is now traded at around $31.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 63,880 shares as of .

Wayne Hummer Investments L.l.c. added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 123.56%. The purchase prices were between $37.93 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $41.61. The stock is now traded at around $39.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 42,583 shares as of .

Wayne Hummer Investments L.l.c. added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 82.50%. The purchase prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 34,683 shares as of .

Wayne Hummer Investments L.l.c. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37.

Wayne Hummer Investments L.l.c. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21.

Wayne Hummer Investments L.l.c. sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $197.81 and $223.21, with an estimated average price of $211.1.

Wayne Hummer Investments L.l.c. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9.

Wayne Hummer Investments L.l.c. sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91.

Wayne Hummer Investments L.l.c. sold out a holding in First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund. The sale prices were between $74.09 and $85.47, with an estimated average price of $77.61.