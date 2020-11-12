Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD ADMIRAL F, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Fastly Inc, Pfizer Inc

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD ADMIRAL F, ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Fastly Inc, Pfizer Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc, KeyCorp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC owns 330 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SCHG, VMBS, VOE, VIGI, SCHM, NAC, SCZ, VCIT, SPEM, LGLV, SLYV, MDYG, VOOV, HYLB, VSS, CORP, SCHC, VOT, XSLV, DBEF, SCHF, IGIB, SPDW, VGT, GOLD, CF, ESGU, TSLA, IJS, VGK, VPL, BX, DVY, SPYG, VIOO, VV, IWM, IWS, SPSB, VEU, PLD, EPD, YY, FTCH, FNDF, IWP, SPHY, AME, EW, GILD, ROP, AAXN, XERS, IGV, SCHA, VBK, ATVI, AMT, DLS, IDV, IJH, VPU, MMM, AMGN, AIV, BLK, CMCSA, FDX, HON, INTU, KSU, NOC, O, TROW, TSM, URBN, TDG, NKX, LULU, AWK, PM, PSF, BYND, BOTZ, CGW, FDN, FNDA, FNDX, HEDJ, IJR, INDA, IWN, IXJ, IYW, NYF, TDIV, VYMI, NLY, LOAN, ET, MCA, IGR,

SCHG, VMBS, VOE, VIGI, SCHM, NAC, SCZ, VCIT, SPEM, LGLV, SLYV, MDYG, VOOV, HYLB, VSS, CORP, SCHC, VOT, XSLV, DBEF, SCHF, IGIB, SPDW, VGT, GOLD, CF, ESGU, TSLA, IJS, VGK, VPL, BX, DVY, SPYG, VIOO, VV, IWM, IWS, SPSB, VEU, PLD, EPD, YY, FTCH, FNDF, IWP, SPHY, AME, EW, GILD, ROP, AAXN, XERS, IGV, SCHA, VBK, ATVI, AMT, DLS, IDV, IJH, VPU, MMM, AMGN, AIV, BLK, CMCSA, FDX, HON, INTU, KSU, NOC, O, TROW, TSM, URBN, TDG, NKX, LULU, AWK, PM, PSF, BYND, BOTZ, CGW, FDN, FNDA, FNDX, HEDJ, IJR, INDA, IWN, IXJ, IYW, NYF, TDIV, VYMI, NLY, LOAN, ET, MCA, IGR, Added Positions: AMZN, VOO, VOOG, BND, EFAV, IVW, QQQ, SCHD, VTV, IGSB, BKLN, VBR, GOOG, FPE, IEMG, VEA, VIG, GSY, VB, VYM, MBB, MSFT, SCHE, SCHX, VCSH, BABA, GBIL, RSP, SPY, BOND, VUG, CMF, GLD, HD, EEM, DIA, EFA, PFF, LQD, NEE, NVDA, TMO, MINT, SCHB, SCHV, VO, JNJ, RQI, IVE, SUSC, LLY, PG, BNDX, DHI, NKE, ANTM, BAH, IWR, KWEB, MUB, SUSB, ABT, ARCC, CNC, CHE, DE, JKHY, MCD, MDT, NVR, SYY, TXN, XLNX, PSX, EFL, WH, EWJ, GDX, APD, BDX, CRUS, CL, CMI, GNTX, ITW, KLAC, MPW, NFLX, ORCL, SNA, UPS, UNH, WDC, UTF, VRSK, HII, ABBV, PCI, SYF, BIV, DSI, QUAL, SUSA, VFH, ADI, CCOI, GE, LOW, MCK, NEM, PNW, LIN, PSA, DGX, TRI, ZBRA, RFI, DNKN, MIE, AAL, JHML, PHO, VGIT, XLU, XLY,

AMZN, VOO, VOOG, BND, EFAV, IVW, QQQ, SCHD, VTV, IGSB, BKLN, VBR, GOOG, FPE, IEMG, VEA, VIG, GSY, VB, VYM, MBB, MSFT, SCHE, SCHX, VCSH, BABA, GBIL, RSP, SPY, BOND, VUG, CMF, GLD, HD, EEM, DIA, EFA, PFF, LQD, NEE, NVDA, TMO, MINT, SCHB, SCHV, VO, JNJ, RQI, IVE, SUSC, LLY, PG, BNDX, DHI, NKE, ANTM, BAH, IWR, KWEB, MUB, SUSB, ABT, ARCC, CNC, CHE, DE, JKHY, MCD, MDT, NVR, SYY, TXN, XLNX, PSX, EFL, WH, EWJ, GDX, APD, BDX, CRUS, CL, CMI, GNTX, ITW, KLAC, MPW, NFLX, ORCL, SNA, UPS, UNH, WDC, UTF, VRSK, HII, ABBV, PCI, SYF, BIV, DSI, QUAL, SUSA, VFH, ADI, CCOI, GE, LOW, MCK, NEM, PNW, LIN, PSA, DGX, TRI, ZBRA, RFI, DNKN, MIE, AAL, JHML, PHO, VGIT, XLU, XLY, Reduced Positions: SHV, PFE, AZPN, BA, CRM, MRK, WFC, SBUX, KO, ADBE, SHOP, BAC, XLV, DIS, C, COST, TWLO, BRK.B, CVS, GOOGL, AVGO, PEP, RTX, JPM, CVX, MA, VZ, V, WMT, CSCO, QCOM, MGM, FB, BIIB, AAPL, LYFT, PANW, VHT, ADP, IBM, ACN, T, TOTL, SUB, MDY, GD, BTT, PYPL, BBN, ZM, FTCS, HYMB, HAL, MGK, INTC, STM, VTEB, FAS, CDXC, BMY, VWO, SEE,

SHV, PFE, AZPN, BA, CRM, MRK, WFC, SBUX, KO, ADBE, SHOP, BAC, XLV, DIS, C, COST, TWLO, BRK.B, CVS, GOOGL, AVGO, PEP, RTX, JPM, CVX, MA, VZ, V, WMT, CSCO, QCOM, MGM, FB, BIIB, AAPL, LYFT, PANW, VHT, ADP, IBM, ACN, T, TOTL, SUB, MDY, GD, BTT, PYPL, BBN, ZM, FTCS, HYMB, HAL, MGK, INTC, STM, VTEB, FAS, CDXC, BMY, VWO, SEE, Sold Out: FSLY, ALK, KEY, EXPE, NOW, RNG, LUV, BUD, DAL, ZS, AYX, AXP, DEO, WORK, OKTA, BRK.A, CRWD, ICF, REGN, ABEV, CBOE, MTB, GWRE, WK, BK, DUK, TFC, MDLZ, FRC, NCLH, LVS, NH, PNC, MS, SCHW, PKG, STZ, CYBR, DOCU, ZBH, PINS, WM, EMR, GS, KMB, WY, DON, WELL, LMT, BKNG, STX, LTRPA, TWTR, TOL, UAL, SQ, SHM, IBB, CARR, BWA, USB, FISV, PAGS, TJX, EQX, BBBY, GME, AMPE,

For the details of Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/miracle+mile+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 237,264 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.63% ISHARES TRUST (IVW) - 240,687 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.15% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 619,808 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.83% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 290,554 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99% Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 1,534,840 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.39%

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.16 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 140,425 shares as of .

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $102.83 and $123.12, with an estimated average price of $111.44. The stock is now traded at around $120.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 66,029 shares as of .

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $93.59 and $106.12, with an estimated average price of $101.25. The stock is now traded at around $111.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 69,590 shares as of .

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.6 and $74.05, with an estimated average price of $71.34. The stock is now traded at around $77.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 83,520 shares as of .

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $51.99 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $55.55. The stock is now traded at around $61.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 104,270 shares as of .

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.22 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $14.66. The stock is now traded at around $14.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 343,068 shares as of .

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 81.07%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3106.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 7,411 shares as of .

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 93.06%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $324.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 62,672 shares as of .

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD ADMIRAL F by 554.58%. The purchase prices were between $188.86 and $225.18, with an estimated average price of $203.92. The stock is now traded at around $217.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 49,565 shares as of .

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 41.47%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $69.64, with an estimated average price of $68.07. The stock is now traded at around $70.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 393,711 shares as of .

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 335.67%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $55.18. The stock is now traded at around $60.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 153,819 shares as of .

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 70.52%. The purchase prices were between $98.37 and $109.49, with an estimated average price of $104.76. The stock is now traded at around $112.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 143,350 shares as of .

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $74.96 and $116.18, with an estimated average price of $86.66.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $34 and $43.12, with an estimated average price of $37.49.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in KeyCorp. The sale prices were between $11.03 and $13.08, with an estimated average price of $12.19.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $79.74 and $102.94, with an estimated average price of $90.01.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $401.87 and $499.69, with an estimated average price of $446.12.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $30.89 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $35.57.