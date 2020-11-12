JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Buys MSCI BRAZIL ETF, Arco Platform, Cosan, Sells Vale SA, Alphabet Inc, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund

Rio De Janeiro, D5, based Investment company JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. (Current Portfolio) buys MSCI BRAZIL ETF, Arco Platform, Cosan, Pretium Resources Inc, Seagen Inc, sells Vale SA, Alphabet Inc, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Seagen Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.. As of 2020Q3, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. owns 60 stocks with a total value of $180 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EWZ, ARCE, CZZ, PVG, SGT, SLV, XLF, MYOK, BAC, IMMU, PFE, COO,

EWZ, ARCE, CZZ, PVG, SGT, SLV, XLF, MYOK, BAC, IMMU, PFE, COO, Added Positions: XP, MELI, V, BGNE, INCY, AMRN, KOD,

XP, MELI, V, BGNE, INCY, AMRN, KOD, Reduced Positions: VALE, IBB, PYPL, VRTX, UNH, ISRG, TMO, BDX, CNC, A, ABBV, AMGN, SYK, REGN, CI, DXCM, DHR, BMY, ARGX, ALXN, ASND, HCA, WST, ANTM, ALNY, AZN, LLY, QDEL, NBIX, MRK, SRPT, HUM, HOLX, EXAS,

VALE, IBB, PYPL, VRTX, UNH, ISRG, TMO, BDX, CNC, A, ABBV, AMGN, SYK, REGN, CI, DXCM, DHR, BMY, ARGX, ALXN, ASND, HCA, WST, ANTM, ALNY, AZN, LLY, QDEL, NBIX, MRK, SRPT, HUM, HOLX, EXAS, Sold Out: GOOG, SGEN, KO, TRU, MA, BRK.B, GOOGL, HD, TFX, CHTR, MOH,

For the details of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jgp+global+gestao+de+recursos+ltda./current-portfolio/portfolio

MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 36,836 shares, 22.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.77% MSCI BRAZIL ETF (EWZ) - 1,344,000 shares, 20.68% of the total portfolio. New Position Vale SA (VALE) - 1,774,318 shares, 10.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.57% Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE) - 402,737 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. New Position Cosan Ltd (CZZ) - 790,700 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. New Position

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in MSCI BRAZIL ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.17 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $31.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.68%. The holding were 1,344,000 shares as of .

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Arco Platform Ltd. The purchase prices were between $39.03 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $44.03. The stock is now traded at around $40.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.15%. The holding were 402,737 shares as of .

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Cosan Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.28 and $20.43, with an estimated average price of $17.61. The stock is now traded at around $16.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.53%. The holding were 790,700 shares as of .

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Pretium Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.17 and $14.33, with an estimated average price of $11.23. The stock is now traded at around $12.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of .

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $162.9, with an estimated average price of $141.98. The stock is now traded at around $147.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 23,938 shares as of .

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. initiated holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $22.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of .

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. added to a holding in XP Inc by 42.90%. The purchase prices were between $41.39 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $45.69. The stock is now traded at around $37.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 182,563 shares as of .

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $145.95 and $195.69, with an estimated average price of $167.15.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in TransUnion. The sale prices were between $80.25 and $92.25, with an estimated average price of $86.33.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37.