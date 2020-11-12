Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc Buys Liberty Global PLC, Sealed Air Corp, AECOM, Sells Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, The Mosaic Co, Trinity Industries Inc

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Global PLC, Sealed Air Corp, AECOM, Axalta Coating Systems, NiSource Inc, sells Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, The Mosaic Co, Trinity Industries Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Arista Networks Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc. As of 2020Q3, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc owns 650 stocks with a total value of $5.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LBTYK, ACM, AXTA, MYL, FLIR, SAIC, WW, KBR, KFY, WCC, HRB, WH, FTDR, PEIX, STX, DHI, PNR, JCI, GRMN, TOL, HZNP, MYOV, SDC, BNDX, BIL, BSV, VONG, PTON, MBUU, CHEF, RCII, NNI,

SEE, NI, POST, FLT, VST, LDOS, FOXA, AER, HII, EEFT, ACGL, BBL, JBGS, MSGE, TAP, CDK, CHKP, EQC, LIN, ALXN, HFC, NXPI, BKR, SCHL, KHC, UGI, SSNC, CTVA, CNC, WMT, CVS, WTM, CACI, RYAAY, RTX, MS, L, ICFI, DLTR, INTC, GRA, CARR, DISH, MRK, SP, SATS, INSW, WHD, IWS, VBR, D, GM, PSN, ATSG, BSTC, ANIP, GPK, JNJ, MCK, XPER, INT, BX, GLPI, ABC, SCHW, CI, ESGR, MET, RDN, SLM, ACIW, PYPL, RMR, MGY, AZEK, DUK, FCFS, ITGR, IIIN, JPM, JLL, LHCG, MEI, MNRO, UEPS, AVNT, SNPS, HEES, POR, VMW, KW, MYRG, FN, BWXT, STKS, BCC, ATEN, VRS, WTRH, ASIX, IJH, IJJ, IWD, IWO, VEA, VTI, VWO, Reduced Positions: ZBH, MOS, TRN, LH, ANET, DELL, FE, EBAY, VIAC, GLIBA, TDG, ADS, CNP, WAB, QRVO, NWSA, DAL, EXPE, HDS, JAZZ, AR, MSTR, CLNY, MKL, QRTEA, CIT, PPL, CFX, ARMK, FNF, USFD, STC, REGI, COOP, AAP, BBBY, WMB, GDOT, ALLY, JELD, EQT, ALK, MU, QCOM, AAPL, C, NCR, SPR, ABBV, ALL, AMGN, LKQ, DISCK, OGE, UTHR, SPB, GOOG, CC, AXS, BTI, RDS.B, ETRN, BIDU, BKD, FL, JEF, ORCL, PGR, TJX, VZ, CHRS, LSXMK, ACA, ALC, IWM, IWN, T, ATVI, AMAT, BAC, BIIB, KO, CMCSA, CMP, DXC, COST, DRI, GILD, IBM, MBI, NFLX, PFE, BPOP, SBUX, SRI, TGT, TSN, GHC, WLTW, XLNX, AGNC, LYB, FB, BERY, EVA, UNVR, AGG, IJS, SPY, VOO, MMM, CB, ABT, ADBE, APD, MO, AXP, ADI, AZN, TFC, BLK, BSX, BMY, CBRE, COF, CAT, PLCE, CHD, CLX, COP, GLW, DHR, DENN, EOG, LLY, EQIX, XOM, NEE, BEN, GE, GIS, GOOGL, LHX, HOLX, HUM, IDXX, ICE, MDLZ, MAR, NVDA, NTAP, NSC, NVS, PEP, BKNG, PG, PRU, RDS.A, CRM, LUV, SUI, TXN, UN, VLO, WBA, DIS, EURN, PANW, ZTS, MUSA, NGVT, YUMC, OTIS, ACWV, BND, IWF, VGSH, VGT, XLV,

UGI Corp (UGI) - 3,674,987 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.47% Post Holdings Inc (POST) - 1,412,976 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.52% NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 821,454 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.20% OGE Energy Corp (OGE) - 3,132,595 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13% Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) - 965,377 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83%

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Liberty Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $23.44, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 4,285,600 shares as of .

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in AECOM. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $41.84, with an estimated average price of $38.09. The stock is now traded at around $47.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 763,823 shares as of .

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.63 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $26.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,412,655 shares as of .

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Mylan NV. The purchase prices were between $14.21 and $17, with an estimated average price of $15.96. The stock is now traded at around $15.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,575,960 shares as of .

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.55 and $42.83, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $35.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 565,973 shares as of .

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc initiated holding in Science Applications International Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.18, with an estimated average price of $78.79. The stock is now traded at around $86.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 208,784 shares as of .

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in Sealed Air Corp by 307378.45%. The purchase prices were between $32.4 and $41.76, with an estimated average price of $38.04. The stock is now traded at around $41.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 1,113,072 shares as of .

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in NiSource Inc by 13609.21%. The purchase prices were between $21.39 and $24.81, with an estimated average price of $23.2. The stock is now traded at around $23.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,246,167 shares as of .

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in Post Holdings Inc by 23.52%. The purchase prices were between $82.36 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $87.22. The stock is now traded at around $100.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,412,976 shares as of .

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc by 101.67%. The purchase prices were between $230.57 and $265.79, with an estimated average price of $247.07. The stock is now traded at around $258.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 181,645 shares as of .

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 37.89%. The purchase prices were between $17.82 and $20.14, with an estimated average price of $18.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,739,920 shares as of .

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc added to a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc by 19806.04%. The purchase prices were between $85.04 and $98.3, with an estimated average price of $90.4. The stock is now traded at around $93.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 197,667 shares as of .

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in Open Text Corp. The sale prices were between $41.3 and $46.99, with an estimated average price of $43.72.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in Investors Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $6.85 and $8.77, with an estimated average price of $7.97.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $13.33 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $15.26.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in Peabody Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $2.3 and $4.07, with an estimated average price of $2.89.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $25.58 and $29.03, with an estimated average price of $27.43.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold out a holding in Columbia Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $10.54 and $13.42, with an estimated average price of $11.95.