Massachusetts Institute of Technology Buys CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Apple Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Shopify Inc, Upwork Inc

Investment company Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Current Portfolio) buys CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Apple Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, Shopify Inc, Upwork Inc, IVERIC bio Inc, FinVolution Group during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Massachusetts Institute of Technology. As of 2020Q3, Massachusetts Institute of Technology owns 6 stocks with a total value of $45 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with CRSP. Click here to check it out.
- CRSP 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of CRSP
- Peter Lynch Chart of CRSP
For the details of Massachusetts Institute of Technology's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/massachusetts+institute+of+technology/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Boston Omaha Corp (BOMN) - 2,070,328 shares, 73.46% of the total portfolio.
- Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 33,300 shares, 18.56% of the total portfolio.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) - 22,162 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
- IVERIC bio Inc (ISEE) - 154,269 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.94%
- Textron Inc (TXT) - 16,000 shares, 1.17% of the total portfolio.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $78.5 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $88.47. The stock is now traded at around $101.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 22,162 shares as of .New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Massachusetts Institute of Technology initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 3,009 shares as of .Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IVV)
Massachusetts Institute of Technology sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43.Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Massachusetts Institute of Technology sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38.Sold Out: Upwork Inc (UPWK)
Massachusetts Institute of Technology sold out a holding in Upwork Inc. The sale prices were between $13.4 and $17.51, with an estimated average price of $14.95.Sold Out: FinVolution Group (FINV)
Massachusetts Institute of Technology sold out a holding in FinVolution Group. The sale prices were between $1.61 and $2.65, with an estimated average price of $1.97.
Here is the complete portfolio of Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Also check out:
1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Undervalued Stocks
2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Massachusetts Institute of Technology's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Massachusetts Institute of Technology keeps buying