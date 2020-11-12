  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Massachusetts Institute of Technology Buys CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Apple Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Shopify Inc, Upwork Inc

November 12, 2020 | About: CRSP +0.38% AAPL -0.66% IVV -1.26% SHOP -1.91% UPWK -1.23% FINV +0.99%

Investment company Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Current Portfolio) buys CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Apple Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, Shopify Inc, Upwork Inc, IVERIC bio Inc, FinVolution Group during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Massachusetts Institute of Technology. As of 2020Q3, Massachusetts Institute of Technology owns 6 stocks with a total value of $45 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Massachusetts Institute of Technology's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/massachusetts+institute+of+technology/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  1. Boston Omaha Corp (BOMN) - 2,070,328 shares, 73.46% of the total portfolio.
  2. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 33,300 shares, 18.56% of the total portfolio.
  3. CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) - 22,162 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. IVERIC bio Inc (ISEE) - 154,269 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.94%
  5. Textron Inc (TXT) - 16,000 shares, 1.17% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Massachusetts Institute of Technology initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $78.5 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $88.47. The stock is now traded at around $101.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 22,162 shares as of .

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Massachusetts Institute of Technology initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 3,009 shares as of .

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IVV)

Massachusetts Institute of Technology sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Massachusetts Institute of Technology sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38.

Sold Out: Upwork Inc (UPWK)

Massachusetts Institute of Technology sold out a holding in Upwork Inc. The sale prices were between $13.4 and $17.51, with an estimated average price of $14.95.

Sold Out: FinVolution Group (FINV)

Massachusetts Institute of Technology sold out a holding in FinVolution Group. The sale prices were between $1.61 and $2.65, with an estimated average price of $1.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Also check out:

