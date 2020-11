First Horizon National Corp Buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells First Horizon National Corp, ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Co

Memphis, TN, based Investment company First Horizon National Corp (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells First Horizon National Corp, ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Co, General Electric Co, Walmart Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Horizon National Corp. As of 2020Q3, First Horizon National Corp owns 1234 stocks with a total value of $935 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV) - 581,441 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12678.92% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 261,326 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.84% ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 128,057 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1472.99% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 161,656 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 108,507 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.42%

First Horizon National Corp initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $157.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 161,656 shares as of .

First Horizon National Corp initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3106.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 5,121 shares as of .

First Horizon National Corp initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1755.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 8,670 shares as of .

First Horizon National Corp initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $249.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 48,016 shares as of .

First Horizon National Corp initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $90.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 136,831 shares as of .

First Horizon National Corp initiated holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 510,918 shares as of .

First Horizon National Corp added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 12678.92%. The purchase prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.12%. The holding were 581,441 shares as of .

First Horizon National Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 1472.99%. The purchase prices were between $194.24 and $233.36, with an estimated average price of $210.34. The stock is now traded at around $224.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 128,057 shares as of .

First Horizon National Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 796.12%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $354.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 64,055 shares as of .

First Horizon National Corp added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 1460.53%. The purchase prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $120.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 161,671 shares as of .

First Horizon National Corp added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 897.23%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $176.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 105,208 shares as of .

First Horizon National Corp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 1423.60%. The purchase prices were between $110.59 and $123.5, with an estimated average price of $117.94. The stock is now traded at around $127.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 141,162 shares as of .

First Horizon National Corp sold out a holding in Murphy Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $8.71 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $12.83.

First Horizon National Corp sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $102.46 and $117.9, with an estimated average price of $112.05.

First Horizon National Corp sold out a holding in ALPS ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $19.5 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $22.81.

First Horizon National Corp sold out a holding in Nabors Industries Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.51 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $36.62.

First Horizon National Corp sold out a holding in CoreCivic Inc. The sale prices were between $8 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.1.

First Horizon National Corp sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $63.57 and $72.44, with an estimated average price of $68.72.