Aviva Plc Buys Darden Restaurants Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Alcon Inc, Sells McDonald's Corp, Intel Corp, Philip Morris International Inc

London, X0, based Investment company Aviva Plc (Current Portfolio) buys Darden Restaurants Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Alcon Inc, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, Zoom Video Communications Inc, sells McDonald's Corp, Intel Corp, Philip Morris International Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Humana Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aviva Plc. As of 2020Q3, Aviva Plc owns 897 stocks with a total value of $17 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,238,373 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.88% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,711,690 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.07% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 187,791 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.11% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,242,827 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.39% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 232,555 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%

Aviva Plc initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $425.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 53,929 shares as of .

Aviva Plc initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $418.64 and $518.78, with an estimated average price of $456.22. The stock is now traded at around $740.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,326 shares as of .

Aviva Plc initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.8 and $342.4, with an estimated average price of $272.54. The stock is now traded at around $251.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,459 shares as of .

Aviva Plc initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $94.85, with an estimated average price of $69.45. The stock is now traded at around $87.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 90,263 shares as of .

Aviva Plc initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $133.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 44,334 shares as of .

Aviva Plc initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.8 and $37.01, with an estimated average price of $34.93. The stock is now traded at around $36.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 168,447 shares as of .

Aviva Plc added to a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc by 1208.06%. The purchase prices were between $71.34 and $100.8, with an estimated average price of $83.05. The stock is now traded at around $105.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 570,668 shares as of .

Aviva Plc added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 2296.56%. The purchase prices were between $30.89 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $35.57. The stock is now traded at around $42.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,140,908 shares as of .

Aviva Plc added to a holding in Alcon Inc by 35.65%. The purchase prices were between $55.23 and $62.39, with an estimated average price of $58.78. The stock is now traded at around $63.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,408,935 shares as of .

Aviva Plc added to a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp by 699.30%. The purchase prices were between $70.9 and $88.77, with an estimated average price of $81.9. The stock is now traded at around $86.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 408,667 shares as of .

Aviva Plc added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 39.25%. The purchase prices were between $125.85 and $153.29, with an estimated average price of $138.89. The stock is now traded at around $141.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 569,403 shares as of .

Aviva Plc added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 281.92%. The purchase prices were between $73.51 and $94.03, with an estimated average price of $83.54. The stock is now traded at around $102.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 346,907 shares as of .

Aviva Plc sold out a holding in Open Text Corp. The sale prices were between $41.3 and $46.99, with an estimated average price of $43.72.

Aviva Plc sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $151.99 and $301.96, with an estimated average price of $222.17.

Aviva Plc sold out a holding in Principia Biopharma Inc. The sale prices were between $56 and $101.07, with an estimated average price of $88.57.

Aviva Plc sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27.

Aviva Plc sold out a holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The sale prices were between $19.71 and $28.68, with an estimated average price of $24.92.

Aviva Plc sold out a holding in MDU Resources Group Inc. The sale prices were between $20.57 and $24.34, with an estimated average price of $22.59.