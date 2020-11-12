Flaharty Asset Management, LLC Buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund, ISHARES TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Boeing Co, Abiomed Inc

Investment company Flaharty Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Johnson & Johnson, sells ISHARES TRUST, Boeing Co, Abiomed Inc, The Walt Disney Co, FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Flaharty Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Flaharty Asset Management, LLC owns 55 stocks with a total value of $276 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MCD, VO,
- Added Positions: BOND, MDIV, LQD, AGG, FPE, XLP, FTSL, IHI, IWN, TIP, JNJ, XAR, TDIV, MUB, EMB,
- Reduced Positions: IWF, FDN, LMBS, SDY, IJJ, IWO, IWB, DIS, FXL, AAPL, DTN, PFF, AMZN, GLD, XLRE, BSCL, IWM, IWR, VYM, VZ, UNH, RTX, QQQ,
- Sold Out: BA, ABMD, GPS, JBL, IWV,
For the details of Flaharty Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/flaharty+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Flaharty Asset Management, LLC
- ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 145,015 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.75%
- FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FPE) - 1,200,847 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.40%
- ISHARES TRUST (IWD) - 178,338 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
- ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 147,554 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.02%
- FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL) - 397,246 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.07%
Flaharty Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. The stock is now traded at around $211.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,002 shares as of .New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VO)
Flaharty Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21. The stock is now traded at around $190.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,177 shares as of .Added: PIMCO ETF TRUST (BOND)
Flaharty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 112.76%. The purchase prices were between $110.47 and $112.4, with an estimated average price of $111.73. The stock is now traded at around $111.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 98,979 shares as of .Added: Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV)
Flaharty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 91.55%. The purchase prices were between $13.21 and $14.57, with an estimated average price of $13.91. The stock is now traded at around $14.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 628,086 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (AGG)
Flaharty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 796.44%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 22,384 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (TIP)
Flaharty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 110.32%. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $125.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,724 shares as of .Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Flaharty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 161.74%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $147.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,507 shares as of .Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Flaharty Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6.Sold Out: Abiomed Inc (ABMD)
Flaharty Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Abiomed Inc. The sale prices were between $255.22 and $317, with an estimated average price of $287.54.Sold Out: Gap Inc (GPS)
Flaharty Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Gap Inc. The sale prices were between $11.15 and $18.39, with an estimated average price of $14.9.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IWV)
Flaharty Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $180.26 and $207.86, with an estimated average price of $192.8.Sold Out: Jabil Inc (JBL)
Flaharty Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Jabil Inc. The sale prices were between $30.58 and $35.6, with an estimated average price of $33.41.
Here is the complete portfolio of Flaharty Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Flaharty Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Flaharty Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Flaharty Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Flaharty Asset Management, LLC keeps buying