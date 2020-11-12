  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Flaharty Asset Management, LLC Buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund, ISHARES TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Boeing Co, Abiomed Inc

November 12, 2020 | About: BOND +0.34% MDIV -0.59% AGG +0.36% TIP +0.21% JNJ -0.13% MCD -3.06% VO -1.52% BA -2.78% ABMD -0.72% GPS -4.65% IWV -1.31% JBL -2.61%

Investment company Flaharty Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Johnson & Johnson, sells ISHARES TRUST, Boeing Co, Abiomed Inc, The Walt Disney Co, FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Flaharty Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Flaharty Asset Management, LLC owns 55 stocks with a total value of $276 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Flaharty Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/flaharty+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Flaharty Asset Management, LLC
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 145,015 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.75%
  2. FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FPE) - 1,200,847 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.40%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IWD) - 178,338 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 147,554 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.02%
  5. FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL) - 397,246 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.07%
New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Flaharty Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. The stock is now traded at around $211.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,002 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VO)

Flaharty Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21. The stock is now traded at around $190.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,177 shares as of .

Added: PIMCO ETF TRUST (BOND)

Flaharty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 112.76%. The purchase prices were between $110.47 and $112.4, with an estimated average price of $111.73. The stock is now traded at around $111.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 98,979 shares as of .

Added: Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV)

Flaharty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 91.55%. The purchase prices were between $13.21 and $14.57, with an estimated average price of $13.91. The stock is now traded at around $14.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 628,086 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (AGG)

Flaharty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 796.44%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 22,384 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (TIP)

Flaharty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 110.32%. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $125.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,724 shares as of .

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Flaharty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 161.74%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $147.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,507 shares as of .

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Flaharty Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6.

Sold Out: Abiomed Inc (ABMD)

Flaharty Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Abiomed Inc. The sale prices were between $255.22 and $317, with an estimated average price of $287.54.

Sold Out: Gap Inc (GPS)

Flaharty Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Gap Inc. The sale prices were between $11.15 and $18.39, with an estimated average price of $14.9.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IWV)

Flaharty Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $180.26 and $207.86, with an estimated average price of $192.8.

Sold Out: Jabil Inc (JBL)

Flaharty Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Jabil Inc. The sale prices were between $30.58 and $35.6, with an estimated average price of $33.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of Flaharty Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Flaharty Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Flaharty Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Flaharty Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Flaharty Asset Management, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)