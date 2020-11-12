Flaharty Asset Management, LLC Buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund, ISHARES TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Boeing Co, Abiomed Inc

Investment company Flaharty Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Johnson & Johnson, sells ISHARES TRUST, Boeing Co, Abiomed Inc, The Walt Disney Co, FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Flaharty Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Flaharty Asset Management, LLC owns 55 stocks with a total value of $276 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MCD, VO,

MCD, VO, Added Positions: BOND, MDIV, LQD, AGG, FPE, XLP, FTSL, IHI, IWN, TIP, JNJ, XAR, TDIV, MUB, EMB,

BOND, MDIV, LQD, AGG, FPE, XLP, FTSL, IHI, IWN, TIP, JNJ, XAR, TDIV, MUB, EMB, Reduced Positions: IWF, FDN, LMBS, SDY, IJJ, IWO, IWB, DIS, FXL, AAPL, DTN, PFF, AMZN, GLD, XLRE, BSCL, IWM, IWR, VYM, VZ, UNH, RTX, QQQ,

IWF, FDN, LMBS, SDY, IJJ, IWO, IWB, DIS, FXL, AAPL, DTN, PFF, AMZN, GLD, XLRE, BSCL, IWM, IWR, VYM, VZ, UNH, RTX, QQQ, Sold Out: BA, ABMD, GPS, JBL, IWV,

For the details of Flaharty Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/flaharty+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 145,015 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.75% FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FPE) - 1,200,847 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.40% ISHARES TRUST (IWD) - 178,338 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 147,554 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.02% FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL) - 397,246 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.07%

Flaharty Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. The stock is now traded at around $211.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,002 shares as of .

Flaharty Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21. The stock is now traded at around $190.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,177 shares as of .

Flaharty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 112.76%. The purchase prices were between $110.47 and $112.4, with an estimated average price of $111.73. The stock is now traded at around $111.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 98,979 shares as of .

Flaharty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 91.55%. The purchase prices were between $13.21 and $14.57, with an estimated average price of $13.91. The stock is now traded at around $14.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 628,086 shares as of .

Flaharty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 796.44%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 22,384 shares as of .

Flaharty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 110.32%. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $125.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,724 shares as of .

Flaharty Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 161.74%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $147.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,507 shares as of .

Flaharty Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6.

Flaharty Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Abiomed Inc. The sale prices were between $255.22 and $317, with an estimated average price of $287.54.

Flaharty Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Gap Inc. The sale prices were between $11.15 and $18.39, with an estimated average price of $14.9.

Flaharty Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $180.26 and $207.86, with an estimated average price of $192.8.

Flaharty Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Jabil Inc. The sale prices were between $30.58 and $35.6, with an estimated average price of $33.41.