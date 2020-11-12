RWC Asset Management LLP Buys NIO Inc, Anthem Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Sells CBRE Group Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Copa Holdings SA

London, X0, based Investment company RWC Asset Management LLP (Current Portfolio) buys NIO Inc, Anthem Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Huazhu Group, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, sells CBRE Group Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Copa Holdings SA, Anglogold Ashanti, Baozun Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RWC Asset Management LLP. As of 2020Q3, RWC Asset Management LLP owns 71 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NIO, PDD, EDU, GFI, SQM, BHP, COP, MAN, CVX, FCX, LAC,

NIO, PDD, EDU, GFI, SQM, BHP, COP, MAN, CVX, FCX, LAC, Added Positions: ANTM, HTHT, HBAN, LAZ, LYV, MSFT, KR, CHTR, AMTD, TSM, PCAR, CSX, LEN, BABA, PYPL, JD, LRCX, BAC, AAL, EXPD, LTHM, KSU, HPQ, IT, SYF, IPG, AIG, COST, C, LEN.B, NG, RF, LBTYK, AEM, CVCO, KL, HBI, OMC,

ANTM, HTHT, HBAN, LAZ, LYV, MSFT, KR, CHTR, AMTD, TSM, PCAR, CSX, LEN, BABA, PYPL, JD, LRCX, BAC, AAL, EXPD, LTHM, KSU, HPQ, IT, SYF, IPG, AIG, COST, C, LEN.B, NG, RF, LBTYK, AEM, CVCO, KL, HBI, OMC, Reduced Positions: MELI, AMZN, AU, YY, PBR, SMG, EXP, NEM, GOLD, ABC, MCK, JNJ, SUPV, QRTEA, AGI, DOV, AR, BKR, OPRA,

MELI, AMZN, AU, YY, PBR, SMG, EXP, NEM, GOLD, ABC, MCK, JNJ, SUPV, QRTEA, AGI, DOV, AR, BKR, OPRA, Sold Out: CBRE, CPA, BZUN, LILAK, ASR, AMCX, PAAS, SSRM,

For the details of RWC Asset Management LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rwc+asset+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 48,167 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.53% Newmont Corp (NEM) - 1,929,143 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91% Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 4,278,667 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 1,421,810 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.06% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 180,460 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.52%

RWC Asset Management LLP initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.91 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $15.35. The stock is now traded at around $47.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 1,830,256 shares as of .

RWC Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.7 and $97.46, with an estimated average price of $85.82. The stock is now traded at around $134.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 247,750 shares as of .

RWC Asset Management LLP initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.95 and $155.35, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $172.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 79,311 shares as of .

RWC Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Gold Fields Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.27 and $14.54, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $10.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 859,927 shares as of .

RWC Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA. The purchase prices were between $26.26 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $31.13. The stock is now traded at around $42.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 95,687 shares as of .

RWC Asset Management LLP initiated holding in ManpowerGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.66 and $78.17, with an estimated average price of $71.8. The stock is now traded at around $85.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,093 shares as of .

RWC Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 85.83%. The purchase prices were between $245.73 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.15. The stock is now traded at around $328.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 150,406 shares as of .

RWC Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd by 272.42%. The purchase prices were between $32.82 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $39.04. The stock is now traded at around $46.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 535,379 shares as of .

RWC Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $215.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 178,138 shares as of .

RWC Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Livent Corp by 84.45%. The purchase prices were between $5.93 and $9.36, with an estimated average price of $7.52. The stock is now traded at around $13.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 356,712 shares as of .

RWC Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Novagold Resources Inc by 259.16%. The purchase prices were between $8.16 and $11.89, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $10.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 67,450 shares as of .

RWC Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 95.42%. The purchase prices were between $41.64 and $55.6, with an estimated average price of $49.99. The stock is now traded at around $44.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,415 shares as of .

RWC Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in CBRE Group Inc. The sale prices were between $41.35 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $45.67.

RWC Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Copa Holdings SA. The sale prices were between $40.78 and $61.51, with an estimated average price of $50.56.

RWC Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Baozun Inc. The sale prices were between $31.87 and $46.14, with an estimated average price of $39.78.

RWC Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.52 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $8.88.

RWC Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $97.29 and $118.08, with an estimated average price of $108.88.

RWC Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in AMC Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $20.77 and $26.32, with an estimated average price of $23.99.