Intrepid Capital Management Inc Buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Twitter Inc, Match Group Inc, Sells Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, SP Plus Corp, Discovery Inc

Jacksonville Beach, FL, based Investment company Intrepid Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Twitter Inc, Match Group Inc, LGI Homes Inc, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, sells Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, SP Plus Corp, Discovery Inc, PotlatchDeltic Corp, Globus Medical Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Intrepid Capital Management Inc owns 74 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IAC, TWTR, MTCH, LGIH, NEAR, AMZN, MSFT,
- Added Positions: CEF, BURL, FN, SCHX, FIVE, IGSB, AAPL, ROKU, SPSB,
- Reduced Positions: TTWO, SP, PCH, WNS, GMED, CPRT, GOOGL, EA, OLLI, IAU, TJX, IAA, BRK.B, SKX, PINE, BKNG, JEF, MA, CVS, ABC, DG, ACN, V, CRL, ANGI, FND, FRPH, AJG, CTO, ATVI, SYKE, SILC, MSGS, REG, AYI, IGV, DOX, BK, COLD, KR, LH, FB, DLTR, WCN, ETSY, CERN, BIO, CME, MANU, TRU, VST, JBL, MSGE, BCEI,
- Sold Out: DISCK, CUB, CAKE, WDC, HBI,
For the details of INTREPID CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/intrepid+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of INTREPID CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Skechers USA Inc (SKX) - 253,195 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.59%
- Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) - 44,478 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.44%
- WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS) - 87,619 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.57%
- IAA Inc (IAA) - 91,718 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.57%
- Copart Inc (CPRT) - 38,555 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.84%
Intrepid Capital Management Inc initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $130.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 25,454 shares as of .New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Intrepid Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $43.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 55,654 shares as of .New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Intrepid Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $133.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 18,342 shares as of .New Purchase: LGI Homes Inc (LGIH)
Intrepid Capital Management Inc initiated holding in LGI Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.76 and $122.91, with an estimated average price of $110.22. The stock is now traded at around $111.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 12,948 shares as of .New Purchase: iShares Short Maturity Bond (NEAR)
Intrepid Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Short Maturity Bond. The purchase prices were between $49.97 and $50.15, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 14,165 shares as of .New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Intrepid Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3106.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 70 shares as of .Added: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)
Intrepid Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 77.45%. The purchase prices were between $16.8 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $19.16. The stock is now traded at around $18.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 131,458 shares as of .Added: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)
Intrepid Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Burlington Stores Inc by 54.15%. The purchase prices were between $171.21 and $217.14, with an estimated average price of $195. The stock is now traded at around $224.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 13,943 shares as of .Added: Fabrinet (FN)
Intrepid Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Fabrinet by 47.01%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $76.4, with an estimated average price of $67.1. The stock is now traded at around $66.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 49,567 shares as of .Added: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX)
Intrepid Capital Management Inc added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 32.10%. The purchase prices were between $74.51 and $86.05, with an estimated average price of $79.68. The stock is now traded at around $85.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 39,939 shares as of .Added: Five Below Inc (FIVE)
Intrepid Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Five Below Inc by 51.37%. The purchase prices were between $97.83 and $136.68, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $143.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 14,612 shares as of .Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Intrepid Capital Management Inc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 86.97%. The purchase prices were between $54.31 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,636 shares as of .Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $22.13, with an estimated average price of $19.75.Sold Out: Cubic Corp (CUB)
Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $40.04 and $60.98, with an estimated average price of $47.Sold Out: Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)
Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc. The sale prices were between $20.57 and $31.41, with an estimated average price of $26.23.Sold Out: Western Digital Corp (WDC)
Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $33.71 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $39.35.Sold Out: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)
Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The sale prices were between $10.77 and $16.21, with an estimated average price of $14.64.
Here is the complete portfolio of INTREPID CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. INTREPID CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. INTREPID CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. INTREPID CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that INTREPID CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying