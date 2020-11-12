Intrepid Capital Management Inc Buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Twitter Inc, Match Group Inc, Sells Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, SP Plus Corp, Discovery Inc

Jacksonville Beach, FL, based Investment company Intrepid Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Twitter Inc, Match Group Inc, LGI Homes Inc, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, sells Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, SP Plus Corp, Discovery Inc, PotlatchDeltic Corp, Globus Medical Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Intrepid Capital Management Inc owns 74 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IAC, TWTR, MTCH, LGIH, NEAR, AMZN, MSFT,

IAC, TWTR, MTCH, LGIH, NEAR, AMZN, MSFT, Added Positions: CEF, BURL, FN, SCHX, FIVE, IGSB, AAPL, ROKU, SPSB,

CEF, BURL, FN, SCHX, FIVE, IGSB, AAPL, ROKU, SPSB, Reduced Positions: TTWO, SP, PCH, WNS, GMED, CPRT, GOOGL, EA, OLLI, IAU, TJX, IAA, BRK.B, SKX, PINE, BKNG, JEF, MA, CVS, ABC, DG, ACN, V, CRL, ANGI, FND, FRPH, AJG, CTO, ATVI, SYKE, SILC, MSGS, REG, AYI, IGV, DOX, BK, COLD, KR, LH, FB, DLTR, WCN, ETSY, CERN, BIO, CME, MANU, TRU, VST, JBL, MSGE, BCEI,

TTWO, SP, PCH, WNS, GMED, CPRT, GOOGL, EA, OLLI, IAU, TJX, IAA, BRK.B, SKX, PINE, BKNG, JEF, MA, CVS, ABC, DG, ACN, V, CRL, ANGI, FND, FRPH, AJG, CTO, ATVI, SYKE, SILC, MSGS, REG, AYI, IGV, DOX, BK, COLD, KR, LH, FB, DLTR, WCN, ETSY, CERN, BIO, CME, MANU, TRU, VST, JBL, MSGE, BCEI, Sold Out: DISCK, CUB, CAKE, WDC, HBI,

For the details of INTREPID CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/intrepid+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Skechers USA Inc (SKX) - 253,195 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.59% Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) - 44,478 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.44% WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS) - 87,619 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.57% IAA Inc (IAA) - 91,718 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.57% Copart Inc (CPRT) - 38,555 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.84%

Intrepid Capital Management Inc initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $130.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 25,454 shares as of .

Intrepid Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $43.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 55,654 shares as of .

Intrepid Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $133.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 18,342 shares as of .

Intrepid Capital Management Inc initiated holding in LGI Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.76 and $122.91, with an estimated average price of $110.22. The stock is now traded at around $111.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 12,948 shares as of .

Intrepid Capital Management Inc initiated holding in iShares Short Maturity Bond. The purchase prices were between $49.97 and $50.15, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 14,165 shares as of .

Intrepid Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3106.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 70 shares as of .

Intrepid Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 77.45%. The purchase prices were between $16.8 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $19.16. The stock is now traded at around $18.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 131,458 shares as of .

Intrepid Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Burlington Stores Inc by 54.15%. The purchase prices were between $171.21 and $217.14, with an estimated average price of $195. The stock is now traded at around $224.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 13,943 shares as of .

Intrepid Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Fabrinet by 47.01%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $76.4, with an estimated average price of $67.1. The stock is now traded at around $66.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 49,567 shares as of .

Intrepid Capital Management Inc added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 32.10%. The purchase prices were between $74.51 and $86.05, with an estimated average price of $79.68. The stock is now traded at around $85.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 39,939 shares as of .

Intrepid Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Five Below Inc by 51.37%. The purchase prices were between $97.83 and $136.68, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $143.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 14,612 shares as of .

Intrepid Capital Management Inc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 86.97%. The purchase prices were between $54.31 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,636 shares as of .

Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $17.25 and $22.13, with an estimated average price of $19.75.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $40.04 and $60.98, with an estimated average price of $47.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc. The sale prices were between $20.57 and $31.41, with an estimated average price of $26.23.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $33.71 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $39.35.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The sale prices were between $10.77 and $16.21, with an estimated average price of $14.64.