Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc Buys NIO Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Huazhu Group, Sells MercadoLibre Inc, Copa Holdings SA, Anglogold Ashanti

Investment company Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc (Current Portfolio) buys NIO Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Huazhu Group, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Gold Fields, sells MercadoLibre Inc, Copa Holdings SA, Anglogold Ashanti, Baozun Inc, JOYY Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc. As of 2020Q3, Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc owns 18 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: NIO, PDD, EDU, GFI, CX,
- Added Positions: HTHT, BABA, JD, SQM, SCCO,
- Reduced Positions: MELI, AU, YY, PBR,
- Sold Out: CPA, BZUN, LILAK, ASR, GGAL,
These are the top 5 holdings of RWC ASSET ADVISORS (US) LLC
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,272,950 shares, 23.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.07%
- NIO Inc (NIO) - 10,149,332 shares, 13.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
- JD.com Inc (JD) - 2,348,661 shares, 11.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.16%
- Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT) - 3,022,404 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 399.00%
- Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 17,786,079 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.53%
Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.91 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $15.35. The stock is now traded at around $47.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.6%. The holding were 10,149,332 shares as of .New Purchase: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.7 and $97.46, with an estimated average price of $85.82. The stock is now traded at around $134.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.78%. The holding were 1,446,831 shares as of .New Purchase: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.95 and $155.35, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $172.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 473,146 shares as of .New Purchase: Gold Fields Ltd (GFI)
Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc initiated holding in Gold Fields Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.27 and $14.54, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $10.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 4,941,918 shares as of .New Purchase: Cemex SAB de CV (CX)
Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc initiated holding in Cemex SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $2.64 and $3.99, with an estimated average price of $3.26. The stock is now traded at around $4.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 21,570 shares as of .Added: Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT)
Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc added to a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd by 399.00%. The purchase prices were between $32.82 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $39.04. The stock is now traded at around $46.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.6%. The holding were 3,022,404 shares as of .Added: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)
Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc added to a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA by 496.37%. The purchase prices were between $26.26 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $31.13. The stock is now traded at around $42.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 622,613 shares as of .Sold Out: Copa Holdings SA (CPA)
Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc sold out a holding in Copa Holdings SA. The sale prices were between $40.78 and $61.51, with an estimated average price of $50.56.Sold Out: Baozun Inc (BZUN)
Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc sold out a holding in Baozun Inc. The sale prices were between $31.87 and $46.14, with an estimated average price of $39.78.Sold Out: Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK)
Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc sold out a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.52 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $8.88.Sold Out: Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (ASR)
Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc sold out a holding in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $97.29 and $118.08, with an estimated average price of $108.88.Sold Out: Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (GGAL)
Rwc Asset Advisors (us) Llc sold out a holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. The sale prices were between $6.86 and $13.27, with an estimated average price of $10.46.
Here is the complete portfolio of RWC ASSET ADVISORS (US) LLC. Also check out:
