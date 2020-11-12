  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Barry Cohen
Barry Cohen
Articles (218) 

Novo Acquisition Gives It Unique Drug Delivery Technology

Company plans to apply Emisphere's know-how to more of its medications

November 12, 2020 | About: NVO +0.66% EMIS +1.46% BIIB -0.06% ILMN -0.4% RMD -1.86% LLY -2.07% SNY -0.66% AZN -2.15%

Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk AS (NYSE:NVO) hopes to apply a unique drug delivery technology it acquired to enable people to take more of its drugs by mouth.

Novo obtains the know-how with the $1.8 billion purchase of Emisphere Technologies Inc. (EMIS), a New Jersey-based company that specializes in drug delivery. Emisphere trades over the counter.

Novo recently used the Emisphere technology under license to develop its diabetes drug, Rybelsus—the first and only oral type of a class of drugs called glucagon-like peptide agonists, according to an article in FiercePharma. GL-1 drugs not only improve blood sugar control, but may also lead to weight loss.

The Emisphere tool is known as Eligen SNAC, which uses a proprietary method to translate drugs into oral form, Novo said in a news release. Notably, it allows drug molecules like large peptides and proteins to move across biological membranes such as those in the gastrointestinal tract.

"We intend to apply and further develop the technology and use it on current and future pipeline assets to make more biologic medicines orally available for patients," Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, executive vice president and chief scientific officer, said in a news release.

Novo is already pouring big money into the platform. The company has 100 scientists in its Copenhagen headquarters working on expanding its diabetes drugs in oral form.

"By further developing the technology, we hope in the future to produce the medicine cheaper than we do now, thus allowing us to penetrate more markets and give broader access to diabetes drugs," Thomsen told Reuters.

4ed6edce6e38c6fa63c9fb2e32916ca5.png

Novo shares got a nice little bump on news of the acquisition, rising to $70.71, up more than 11% from where it was just a week earlier. The stock has since eased to just over $68. Its 52-week high is $73.81, with a low of $49.24. The company's dividend yields about 1.5%.

CNN Money reported that the 23 analysts offering 12-month price forecasts for Novo have a median target of $73.31, with a high estimate of $86.86 and a low of $52.39. The shares are rated a buy.

Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) of Gotham Capital is also high on Novo. In a mid-October GuruFocus article, Greenblatt pegged Novo as one of four health care companies worldwide with strong business quality. Others in the group were Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB), Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) and ResMed Inc. (RMD). Novo ranks second on the list with an earnings yield of 4.95% and a return on capital of 102.44%. The two metrics outperform over 94% of global biotech competitors, according to Greenblatt.

In the third quarter, Novo earnings were 69 cents, beating the Zacks consensus estimate by a penny. However, the company missed on revenue, reporting a 2% increase to $4.58 billion compared to the Zacks estimate of $4.75 billion.

For the full year, Novo expects 5% to 8% sales growth, based in great part on outstanding sales for its three GL-1 diabetes products. However, the company is in a tough battle with Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE:LLY) and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) in the global insulin market and with Lilly and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) in the worldwide GLP-1 market.

Disclosure: The author holds positions in Eli Lilly and Sanofi.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Barry Cohen
Barry Cohen has nearly 40 years experience in communications and marketing, the majority in senior positions at large international health care companies, including Abbott Laboratories and Bayer Inc.

He has contributed to a number of financial websites, writing primarily about the stocks of health care companies.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Barry Cohen

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)