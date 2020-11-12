GMO Commentary- Valuation Metrics in Emerging Debt: 3Q 2020

Executive Summary

With global economic and market conditions incrementally improving, third quarter emerging debt returns continued the prior quarter's recovery, albeit at a more muted pace: +2.3% for EMBIG-D and +0.6% for GBI-EMGD. EMBIG-D spreads fell by 42 bps to 432 bps, while GBI-EMGD's FX rose by 0.4%, and local bonds by 0.2%. U.S. Treasury yields were virtually unchanged for a second consecutive quarter.

As we enter the fourth quarter, due to the continued rally, our valuation metrics for emerging external debt are less compelling than they were at the beginning of the quarter. However, we view much of this change as being a result of spreads normalizing as transaction and liquidity stresses have been reduced. Valuations continue to remain well within the historical range that we consider attractive, and the fundamentals of a majority of the emerging market asset class remain supportive of positive valuations going forward. Emerging currencies still stand out for their attractiveness. In addition, despite the continued recovery in local interest rates in Q3, real interest rate differentials between emerging and developed markets remain consistent with recent historical norms. In other words, rates rallied nearly everywhere, so relative value did not change much.

In this piece, we update our valuation charts and commentary, with additional detail on our methodology available upon request.1

External Debt Valuation

The EMBIG-D benchmark spread tightened by more than 40 bps in Q3. As seen in Exhibit 1, the multiple of the benchmark's credit spread to the spread that would be required to compensate for credit losses fell slightly over the course of the quarter. That multiple stood at 3.2x on September 30, 2020, down from 3.4x on June 30. This remains well within the range that we would consider attractive, based on the historical experience, but it is significantly less attractive than what prevailed at the end of March (7.2x), right around the peak of the sell-off.

EXHIBIT 1: LONG-TERM VIEW OF THE "FAIR MARKET MULTIPLE" FOR EMERGING EXTERNAL DEBT

As of 9/30/20 | Source: GMO calculations based on Bloomberg and J.P. Morgan data

Credit spread tightening was the main reason for the small decrease in the multiple over the quarter, as the multiple's denominator – the fair value spread or expected credit loss – fell by only 3 bps from 138 bps at the end of June to 135 at the end of September. Regular readers will recall that this fair value spread is a function of the weighted-average credit rating of the benchmark, along with historical sovereign credit transition data and an assumption about recovery values given default. In terms of the third quarter, the fair value spread was influenced by notable S&P upgrades of Argentina and Ecuador given the success of their finalized bond exchanges with creditors following restructuring negotiations. A handful of additional countries, including Belize, Lebanon, Suriname, Zambia, and Venezuela, are either in default or in varying stages of restructuring talks, while Ghana was downgraded from B to B-.

The preceding was a discussion of the level of spreads, or credit cushion. From a total return standpoint, the level and changes of the underlying risk-free rate also matters. In the third quarter, U.S. Treasury yields were basically unchanged, with the 10-year yield rising by 3 bps and having little impact on benchmark returns. We measure the "cushion" in Treasuries by the slope of the forward curve of the 10-year swap rate, depicted by the light-font lines in Exhibit 2. The interest rate "cushion" (which we proxy as the slope of the forward curve) continues to be low by historical standards, meaning a sharp rise in the 10-year Treasury yield would be a surprise to the market. The slope of the 10-year forward curve ended the quarter at 35 bps, higher than the 28 bps of the prior quarter. We would view this as a slight positive relative to the previous quarter.

EXHIBIT 2: 10-YEAR U.S. TREASURY SWAP CURVES AT QUARTERLY INTERVALS

As of 9/30/20 | Source: GMO

Liquidity

One key feature of emerging markets is liquidity and GMO's external debt portfolio benefits from and takes exposure to the liquidity premium in emerging markets. Emerging market debt is a risk asset and bid-ask spreads typically widen in times of a crisis. As Exhibit 3 shows, bid-ask spreads came in by nearly 135 bps since the high of 2.2% on March 23, ending Q3 at 0.9%.

