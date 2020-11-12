1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Its 8.00% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A

About 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc.

(the “Company”) announced today that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 8.00% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (the “Preferred Stock”), for the period commencing on September 15, 2020 and ending on December 14, 2020.In accordance with the terms of the Company’s 8.00% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A, on November 12, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a Preferred Stock cash dividend of $0.50 per share for the period that began on September 15, 2020 and ends on December 14, 2020. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2020 to holders of record on December 1, 2020. The Preferred Stock is currently listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market and trades under the ticker symbol “PIHPP”.1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. is implementing business plans to operate as a diversified insurance, reinsurance and investment management holding company and is incorporated in Delaware. The Company endeavors to make opportunistic and value-oriented investments in insurance, reinsurance and related businesses. The Company’s principal business operations are conducted through its subsidiaries and affiliates. The Company also provides investment management services to unaffiliated companies.Additional information about 1347 Property Insurance Holding, Inc., including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, can be found at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at [url="]www.sec.gov[/url], or at PIH’s corporate website: [url="]www.1347pih.com[/url].

