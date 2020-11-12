IBBJ ETF, the Junior Biotech ETF Outperforming Nasdaq Biotechnology Index

About Defiance: Founded in 2018, Defiance ETFs is an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and registered investment advisor, focused on thematic investing. Defiance’s organic growth, driven by our innovative first-mover ETFs and cutting-edge digital footprint, has made Defiance into one of the most dynamic investment brands. Our suite of rules-based ETFs allows retail investors, financial advisors and institutions to express a targeted view on subsectors that are leading the way in disruptive innovations. Defiance’s growth and digital reach in asset management is powered by its proprietary digital marketing technology, Defiance Analytics LLC. Analytics utilizes machine learning and natural language processing to enhance investors’ digital experience around product research and content.Index Description: The Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology Index is designed to track the performance of a set of securities that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a security must meet the following criteria: 1) Be a member of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index. 2) Have a market capitalization that is less than $5 billion as of the reference date of the annual evaluation.Performance as of 11/11/2020.Performance since Inception of IBBJ: 8/4/2020. Source: Bloomberg.For additional information, please visit [url="]www.DefianceETFs.com[/url] or call 1-833-333-9383.Short term performance, in particular, is not a good indication of the fund's future performance, and an investment should not be made based solely on returns.A commission may apply when buying or selling an ETF.The Fund is new with a limited operating history.Defiance ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112006046/en/