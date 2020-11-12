Jamf Announces Same-Day Support for Apple's macOS Big Sur

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf ( JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced it is prepared to support and extend key functionality in Apple’s macOS Big Sur update, which became available today. Jamf customers can upgrade to macOS Big Sur the day it’s available, and customers using Jamf for Apple security can be confident their endpoint security solution will work seamlessly with macOS Big Sur without disrupting end users or organizational security. Through extensive testing in Apple’s beta releases, Jamf ensures compatibility for all of Apple’s fall releases, including macOS Big Sur, across its solution portfolio.



“macOS Catalina highlighted the unique capabilities and power of an Apple-native approach, and macOS Big Sur unveils a user experience on Mac that is familiar to those that love iOS. These advancements are pushed even further forward with Apple’s new M1 chip, which I believe will continue to spur Mac as the device of choice in the enterprise,” said Jason Wudi, chief technology officer, Jamf. “Because Jamf is solely focused on empowering our customers with Apple, we are consistently ready to support and extend Apple’s latest operating system functionality. As a result, your organization can upgrade to macOS Big Sur with all of its new features and security mechanisms on your schedule, not ours.”

macOS Big Sur delivers powerful features that will help organizations in three areas – user provisioning, enterprise workflows and institutional security enhancements. Plus, there is additional functionality to empower distance learning. Features include:

New u ser provisioning , providing an entire s pectrum of enrollment Auto Advance for Mac gives IT admins another way to configure user enrollment and skip different set-up screens, providing a faster path to getting employees logged in and productive. Now, organizations can offer a streamlined, minimalist experience with Auto Advance for Mac, or a highly personalized experience with Enrollment Customization.

Powerful and scalable e nterprise workflows Supervision for User-approved MDM – Admins can apply additional management functionality to devices that have already been deployed. Previously, this functionality was only available during the initial provisioning of a device. With this update, IT can use Jamf to manage a new range of settings. New MDM commands and restrictions – As Apple continues to increase the scope of how IT admins can manage devices, Jamf is ready to support new commands and restrictions, including setting the default time zone and restricting Wi-Fi MAC address randomization.

Institutional security enhancements Managed Apps – With macOS Big Sur, Managed Apps can now be used to enhance institutional security and protect data by giving IT teams increased management capabilities and oversight. School IT admins can configure Managed Apps with Jamf and even convert an already installed app from unmanaged to managed.

Continued innovation in distance learning Availability of the Jamf Teacher app for Jamf School on Mac – macOS Big Sur expands the options schools and teachers have to manage student iOS devices. Teachers are now able use the Jamf Teacher App for Jamf School, which works wirelessly, to manage student iPads on either a Mac or an iPad. Teachers can conveniently manage classes and lessons inside or outside the classroom, from any device. Cellular Activation Enhancements for LTE-enabled iPads – Using Jamf School, IT admins are now able to batch-activate school-issued LTE/cellular enabled iPads before they are deployed to students, so the device is ready to connect to the internet the minute the device is opened.



