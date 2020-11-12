  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Sprott Inc. Announces Dividend Increase of 8.7% and Declares Third Quarter 2020 Dividend

November 12, 2020 | About: SII +0.2%

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Inc. (“Sprott” or the “Company”) (/TSX: SII) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a third quarter 2020 dividend of US$0.25 per common share, an 8.7% increase over the previous quarter’s dividend, payable on December 8, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 23, 2020.

Registered shareholders who are residents of Canada as reflected in the Company’s shareholders register, as well as beneficial holders (i.e., shareholders who hold their common shares through a broker or other intermediary) whose intermediary is a participant in CDS Clearing and Depositary Services Inc. or its nominee, CDS & Co. (“CDS”), will receive their dividend in Canadian dollars, calculated based on the spot price exchange rate on December 8, 2020. Registered shareholders resident outside of Canada as reflected in Sprott’s shareholders register, including the United States, as well as beneficial holders whose intermediary is a participant in The Depository Trust Company or its nominee, Cede & Co., will receive their dividend in U.S. dollars. However, beneficial holders whose intermediary is a participant in CDS, may elect to change the currency of their dividend payments to U.S. dollars and can contact their broker for more details. Registered shareholders, other than CDS, who are residents of Canada and wish to receive their dividend in U.S. dollars should make arrangements to deposit their common shares with CDS, and make a currency election, prior to November 23, 2020.

The dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

About Sprott

Sprott is an alternative asset manager and a global leader in precious metal investments. Through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia, Sprott is dedicated to providing investors with specialized investment strategies that include Exchange Listed Products, Managed Equities, Lending, and Brokerage. Sprott’s common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol (: SII) and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX: SII). For more information, please visit www.sprott.com.

Investor contact information:

Glen Williams
Managing Director
(416) 943-4394
[email protected]

