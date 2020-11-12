ECS Announces Strategic Partnership with ISM, a ServiceNow Elite Partner

[url="]ECS[/url], a leading provider of advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions announced a partnership with [url="]Integrated+Solutions+Management+%28ISM%29[/url], a business transformation accelerator that works with large organizations to drive successful Internet of Things (IoT) and IT strategies. ISM is a ServiceNow Elite Sales, Service, and Technology Partner, as well as the first Connected Operations North America Service Partner.ECS is an award-winning IT solutions provider with over 20 years’ experience helping large enterprise organizations pursue IT modernization and digital transformation strategies. The company currently manages IT engineering and IoT security aboard the naval ship USNS Mercy, which was recently deployed to provide civilian care amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Los Angeles. ECS has also designed, deployed, and continues to manage major digital transformation strategies for government agencies, global hospitality companies, and other large enterprises with distributed operations. Recent and current engagements include service desk transformation, maintenance and technical support development, and human capital management for large federal customers.ISM brings industry-leading expertise with IoT technology and IT service and operations management. Over the past seven years, ISM has deployed many of the most noteworthy ServiceNow deployments across the public and private sectors, including defense, healthcare, national laboratories, transportation, finance, manufacturing and managed service providers. In 2019, they launched a ServiceNow pilot program with transportation company TAPCO, using IoT data to manage and improve systems operations, field services, customer support, and asset management.Together, ECS and ISM will help large organizations leverage the ServiceNow platform and IoT capabilities to achieve new efficiencies, manage critical infrastructure and devices, and optimize operations in the post-COVID digital landscape.Additional bundled solutions focus on asset management, IT operations (continuity of infrastructure provisioning), and security operations designed to meet enterprise needs for remote workforce capabilities and cloud-based operations.“IoT represents a new frontier for government and industry alike,” said Martin Burke, president of ISM. “With ECS’ experience, scale, and program-level expertise, this partnership will allow us to bring ISM’s IoT and ServiceNow offerings to new customers across the government and commercial sectors.”“We are thrilled to partner with ISM,” said [url="]George+Wilson[/url], president of ECS. “From human capital and asset management to cloud development and SecOps, this partnership will empower companies to succeed with powerful IoT and ServiceNow tools.”ECS, a segment of ASGN, delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,000 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit [url="]ECStech.com[/url].Integrated Solutions Management (ISM) is a business transformation accelerator for commercial enterprises and public agencies. As a ServiceNow Elite Sales, Services, and Technology partner, we help organizations move beyond yesterday’s workflows and silos towards digital enterprises that are more efficient, responsive, and ready for tomorrow. We do this by using FRITZ®, a business transformation methodology that combines sector and function-area fluency with the ServiceNow platform's capabilities to create new ways of solving your challenges, expanding your opportunities, and raising your sights. For more information, visit [url="]ism4it.com[/url]ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. Our mission is to be the most trusted partner for companies seeking highly skilled human capital and integrated solutions to fulfill their strategic and operational needs. For more information, visit us at [url="]asgn.com[/url].

