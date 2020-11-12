Introducing BET SECTION: A New, Dedicated Home for Betting on theScore App

[url="]Score+Media+and+Gaming+Inc.[/url] (TSX: SCR) (“theScore” or the “Company”) today debuted, its most integrated and personalized suite of betting features ever. A new, dedicated home within theScore's media app, Bet Section takes the company's innovative cross-platform media and betting experience with [url="]theScore+Bet[/url] to the next level.

Bet Section Delivers Suite of New Personalized Betting Features, Further Deepening theScore’s Industry-Leading Media and Gaming Integrations (Photo: Business Wire)











: Bet Section surfaces the most relevant markets available on theScore Bet based on sports fans’ favorite teams and leagues on theScore, helping them discover the bets they’re most likely to care about.



: When a bet is placed on theScore Bet, it will automatically be tracked live within Bet Section on theScore. This means fans can follow their wagers live in theScore’s sports app - including seeing real-time cash out offers - allowing them to always know where their action stands while still focusing on the game.



: Sports fans will be served exclusive and personalized promotions for theScore Bet.



About Score Media and Gaming Inc.

Forward-looking (safe harbour) statement

Users will receive a suite of highly personalized betting features, such as prioritized and tailored markets, live bet tracking and exclusive promotions. Bet Section’s deep integrations make it even simpler for fans to create bet slips, follow their action and even receive cash out offers for theScore Bet, all within theScore.“We launched theScore Bet on the premise that betting should be a natural extension of how fans consume sports, not an isolated transactional experience,” said John Levy, Founder and CEO, theScore. “With the launch of Bet Section we’re further fulfilling that mission by creating an unparalleled cross-platform experience that personalizes and streamlines the betting process for users as they interact with our media app. It’s natural, seamless and reinforces our cutting-edge approach in fusing media with gaming.”Key features of Bet Section include:Bet Section is available now for all U.S. users of theScore app on iOS devices with Bet Mode activated from their profile page.theScore’s sports media app ([url="]iOS[/url] and [url="]Android[/url]) is one of the most popular multi-sport news and data apps in North America and its mobile sportsbook, theScore Bet ([url="]iOS[/url] and [url="]Android[/url]), delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting offering, including a wide range of pre-game and in-play betting across all major sports leagues and events, and a comprehensive variety of bet types. theScore Bet is currently live and taking bets in New Jersey, Colorado and Indiana, with more states to follow.[url="]Score+Media+and+Gaming+Inc.[/url] empowers millions of sports fans through its digital media and sports betting products. Its media app ‘[url="]theScore[/url]’ is one of the most popular in North America, delivering fans highly-personalized live scores, news, stats, and betting information from their favorite teams, leagues, and players. The Company’s sports betting app ‘[url="]theScore+Bet[/url]’ delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience and is currently available to place wagers in New Jersey, Colorado, and Indiana. Publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (SCR), theScore also creates and distributes innovative digital content through its web, social and esports platforms.Statements made in this news release that relate to future plans, events or performances are forward-looking statements. Any statement containing words such as “may,” “would,” “could,” “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects” or “intends” and other similar statements which are not historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking, and these statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations. Such statements reflect theScore’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward looking statements, including among other things, those which are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form as filed with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR under the Company’s profile at [url="]www.sedar.com[/url] and elsewhere in documents that theScore files from time to time with such securities regulatory authorities, including its Management’s Discussion & Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law or regulatory requirements.

