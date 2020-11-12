SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Pintec Technologies Holdings Limitedâ€“ PT; IMPORTANT NOV. 30 DEADLINE- PT

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited ( PT) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement issued in connection with the Company’s October 2018 initial public offering (the “IPO”), inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited investors under the federal securities laws.



According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company erroneously recorded revenue earned from certain technical service fees on a net basis, rather than a gross basis; (2) there were material weaknesses in Pintec’s internal control over financial reporting related to cash advances outside the normal course of business to Jimu Group, a related party, and to a non-routine loan financing transaction with a third-party entity, Plutux Labs; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial results for fiscal 2017 and 2018 had been misstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 30, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

