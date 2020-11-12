BioSig to Host Business Update Conference Call on November 18, 2020

Westport, CT, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. ( BSGM) ("BioSig" or the "Company"), a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that it would host a call on November 18, 2020, at 4:15 PM ET. Kenneth L. Londoner, Chairman, and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc. will review highlights from the Company's third quarter of 2020 and discuss corporate initiatives, including ongoing PURE EP™ System installations and commercialization outlook.

Conference Call Details

Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Time: 4:15 PM Eastern Time (ET)

Dial in Number: +1 877-407-8293 / 201-689-8349



A replay will be available for two weeks starting on November 18, 2020, at approximately 7:15 PM ET. To access the replay, please dial +1 877-660-6853 / 201-612-7415. The conference ID# is 13713315.

BioSig's PURE EP™ System is currently installed in six medical centers across the country. More than 350 patient cases have been completed with the PURE EP™ System to date. BioSig is presently enrolling patients in the clinical trial titled "Novel Cardiac Signal Processing System for Electrophysiology Procedures (PURE EP 2.0 Study)" at Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Research Foundation (TCARF) in Austin, Texas and Mayo Clinic Florida Campus in Jacksonville, Florida.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals ( www.biosig.com ).

The Company's first product, PURE EP (tm) System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) the geographic, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on our ability to conduct our business and raise capital in the future when needed, (ii) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (iii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iv) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (v) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (vi) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.