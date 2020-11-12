CloudCommerce's SWARM Solution Delivers Measurable Results for Charter School

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudCommerce, Inc. ( CLW D ), a leading provider of digital advertising solutions, today announced the successful results of its work with one of the nation’s leading charter schools.



The school hired CLWD with the #1 goal of increasing positive community awareness of its unique approach to education when compared to other options within the state. Leveraging its flagship SWARM solution CLWD used timely targeted digital messaging focused on the custom audience segments or “personas” identified using artificial intelligence and behavioral science now embedded SWARM.

The results highlights, which greatly exceeded the Client’s expectations include:

The school’s website traffic and engaged users skyrocketed by 133% when compared to last year

The school saw a 46% lift in positive stories about its brand when compared to last year

Users consumed in excess of 10,000 hours of video highlighting the brand and its core values

The school experienced a 215% lift in new enrollees

“I am really proud of the measurable results we are delivering for our Clients”, said Andrew Van Noy, CloudCommerce CEO. “Although still in its infancy, SWARM is proving to be a game changing solution for us given our ambitious plans to invest in and improve it using Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning.”

About Cloud Commerce, Inc.

CloudCommerce, Inc. (CLWD) is a leading provider of digital advertising solutions. Our flagship solution, SWARM, analyzes a robust mix of audience data to help businesses find who to talk to, what to say to them, and how to market to them. We do this by applying advanced data science, behavioral science, artificial intelligence, and market research techniques to discover, develop and create custom audiences for highly targeted digital marketing campaigns. CloudCommerce was Ranked Number 235th Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™. To learn more about CloudCommerce, please visit our website at www.CloudCommerce.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

