  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Interface, Inc. Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Block & Leviton LLP; Investors Should Contact the Firm

November 12, 2020 | About: TILE -1.49%

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 28, 2020, Interface, Inc. ( TILE) announced the conclusion of the long-awaited investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission into Interface’s historical quarterly earnings per share calculations and rounding practices. Interface agreed to pay a $5 million fine to resolve the matter, and was ordered to cease-and-desist from violating the federal securities laws. On this news, shares of Interface common stock fell precipitously.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the SEC had charged Interface for reporting earnings that did not comply with the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles for multiple quarters in 2015 and 2016. Interface allegedly made unsupported, manual accounting adjustments, often when internal forecasts indicated the Company would fall short of Wall Street estimates, the SEC found. Per the SEC, Interface would then report earnings that met or exceeded those consensus estimates. In addition to the Company’s $5 million fine, two of Interface’s former executives agreed to pay penalties of $45,000 and $70,000.

Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockleviton.com), a national securities litigation firm, is investigating whether Interface and certain of its executives may be liable for securities fraud. If you purchased or acquired shares of Interface and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to these investigations, please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at [email protected], or at https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/tile.

Block & Leviton LLP is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country’s financial markets. The firm represents many of the nation’s largest institutional investors as well as individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States. The firm’s lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:
BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
260 Franklin St., Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
Phone: (617) 398-5600
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP
www.blockleviton.com

ti?nf=ODA4NTE2NyMzODI0ODAyIzIwMTgxMTk=

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)