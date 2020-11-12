  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

ezCater® and JLL Provide Employee Meal Solution to Boost Employee Safety and Confidence about Returning to the Office

November 12, 2020 | About: NYSE:JLL -1.34%

Relish by ezCater™ promotes employee safety through daily meal delivery from local restaurants to the office

PR Newswire

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2020

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ezCater, the world's largest online catering marketplace, today announced a program with JLL Experience Management to make daily lunches available through Relish in JLL properties nationwide.

With Relish, individually packaged and labeled meals arrive in a single, contactless delivery at a designated place and time, so there is less traffic in and out of the office. A daily rotation of menus provides variety for employees and supports local restaurants.

Companies face a new operational challenge during COVID: ensuring that employees have safe, convenient access to food every day. Employees who venture out face long waits for reduced-capacity elevators and crowded restaurants. Getting meals delivered through Relish reduces risk, increases operational efficiency, and makes employees feel more confident about returning safely to the workplace.

With Relish, individually packaged and labeled meals arrive in a single, contactless delivery at a designated place and time, so there is less traffic in and out of the office. A daily rotation of menus provides variety for employees and supports local restaurants. Companies choose which days they want meals delivered, and how much of the cost to cover.

"JLL strives to be the leader on showcasing safe and successful re-entry strategies, both in our own offices and for our clients," said Tom Larance, Head of Experience Management at JLL. "Finding solutions that help realize that goal, from cleaning to food delivery, and everything in between, is a top priority as we help clients reimagine the future of work and the office."

"Companies across the US are searching for ways to keep their people safe and confident," said Diane Swint, ezCater's Head of Marketplace. "One major challenge is reducing the traffic in and out of buildings at lunchtime. We're thrilled to work with JLL on this great solution for their corporate tenants."

Four percent of proceeds from every Relish order placed at a JLL property go to Feeding America® via CaterCares. CaterCares was created in 2016 to mobilize corporate America in the fight against hunger. CaterCares has provided over 1 million meals to Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the U.S.

To learn more about safe, convenient access to meals for your team, visit www.ezcater.com/getrelish.

About ezCater
ezCater is the largest national marketplace for business catering with 75,000+ restaurants and caterers and 138+ million people served. ezCater provides companies of all sizes, anywhere in the country, with COVID-smart food solutions for work. Nationwide, restaurants and caterers use ezCater's platform to grow and manage their catering business. For more information or to place a catering order, visit www.ezcater.com.

About JLL
JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $18.0 billion in 2019, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of over 92,000 as of September 30, 2020. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visitjll.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ezcater-and-jll-provide-employee-meal-solution-to-boost-employee-safety-and-confidence-about-returning-to-the-office-301172183.html

SOURCE ezCater


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)