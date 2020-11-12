ezCater® and JLL Provide Employee Meal Solution to Boost Employee Safety and Confidence about Returning to the Office

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ezCater, the world's largest online catering marketplace, today announced a program with JLL Experience Management to make daily lunches available through Relish in JLL properties nationwide.

Companies face a new operational challenge during COVID: ensuring that employees have safe, convenient access to food every day. Employees who venture out face long waits for reduced-capacity elevators and crowded restaurants. Getting meals delivered through Relish reduces risk, increases operational efficiency, and makes employees feel more confident about returning safely to the workplace.

With Relish, individually packaged and labeled meals arrive in a single, contactless delivery at a designated place and time, so there is less traffic in and out of the office. A daily rotation of menus provides variety for employees and supports local restaurants. Companies choose which days they want meals delivered, and how much of the cost to cover.

"JLL strives to be the leader on showcasing safe and successful re-entry strategies, both in our own offices and for our clients," said Tom Larance, Head of Experience Management at JLL. "Finding solutions that help realize that goal, from cleaning to food delivery, and everything in between, is a top priority as we help clients reimagine the future of work and the office."

"Companies across the US are searching for ways to keep their people safe and confident," said Diane Swint, ezCater's Head of Marketplace. "One major challenge is reducing the traffic in and out of buildings at lunchtime. We're thrilled to work with JLL on this great solution for their corporate tenants."

Four percent of proceeds from every Relish order placed at a JLL property go to Feeding America® via CaterCares. CaterCares was created in 2016 to mobilize corporate America in the fight against hunger. CaterCares has provided over 1 million meals to Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the U.S.

To learn more about safe, convenient access to meals for your team, visit www.ezcater.com/getrelish .

About ezCater

ezCater is the largest national marketplace for business catering with 75,000+ restaurants and caterers and 138+ million people served. ezCater provides companies of all sizes, anywhere in the country, with COVID-smart food solutions for work. Nationwide, restaurants and caterers use ezCater's platform to grow and manage their catering business. For more information or to place a catering order, visit www.ezcater.com .

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $18.0 billion in 2019, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of over 92,000 as of September 30, 2020. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ezcater-and-jll-provide-employee-meal-solution-to-boost-employee-safety-and-confidence-about-returning-to-the-office-301172183.html

SOURCE ezCater