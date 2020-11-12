INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:NYSE:LLY) will participate in the Bernstein Operational Decisions Conference on Monday, November 16, 2020. Andrew Adams, Ph.D., vice president of new therapeutic modalities and scientific leader for Lilly's anti-COVID-19 platform, Jeff Emmick, M.D., Ph.D., vice president of diabetes product development, and Mark Mintun, M.D., vice president of pain and neurodegeneration research and president of Avid Radiopharmaceuticals, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast will be available on the "Webcasts & Presentations" section of Lilly's Investor website at https://investor.lilly.com/webcasts-and-presentations. A replay of the presentation will be available on this same website for approximately 90 days.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com. F-LLY

Refer to:

Mark Taylor; [email protected]; (317) 276-5795 (Media)

Kevin Hern; [email protected]; (317) 277-1838 (Investors)

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lilly-to-participate-in-bernstein-operational-decisions-conference-301172168.html

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company