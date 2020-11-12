Booking Holdings to Present at the 2020 RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) announced today that Chief Executive Officer Glenn Fogel, and Chief Financial Officer David Goulden will speak at the 2020 RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 beginning at 9:35 a.m. ET. A live audio cast of the presentation will be available to the public at http://ir.bookingholdings.com. A replay will be available for 14 days.

About Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world leader in online travel and related services, provided to customers and partners in over 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands - Booking.com, KAYAK, priceline.com, agoda.com, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit Bookingholdings.com.

