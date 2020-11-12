  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Liberty All-StarÂ® Growth Fund, Inc. October 2020 Monthly Update

November 12, 2020 | About: NYSE:ASG +0.12%

PR Newswire

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2020

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is the October 2020 Monthly Update for the Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ASG)

(PRNewsfoto/All-Star Funds)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc.
Ticker: ASG
Monthly Update, October, 2020

Investment Approach:
Fund Style: All-Cap Growth

Fund Strategy: Combines three growth style investment managers, each with a distinct capitalization focus (small-, mid- and large-cap) selected and continuously monitored by the Fund's Investment Advisor.

Investment Managers:

Weatherbie Capital, LLC
Small-Cap Growth
Congress Asset Management Company, LLP
Mid-Cap Growth
Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP
Large-Cap Growth

Top 20 Holdings at Month-End

(31.3% of equity portfolio)

1

FirstService Corp.

2.1%

2

Paylocity Holding Corp.

2.1%

3

Nevro Corp.

2.1%

4

Chegg, Inc.

2.0%

5

Microsoft Corp.

1.7%

6

Visa, Inc.

1.6%

7

Alphabet, Inc.

1.6%

8

Facebook, Inc.

1.6%

9

Amazon.com, Inc.

1.6%

10

Insulet Corp.

1.5%

11

Generac Holdings, Inc

1.4%

12

Progyny, Inc.

1.4%

13

Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

1.4%

14

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

1.4%

15

Workday, Inc.

1.4%

16

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.

1.3%

17

Abbott Laboratories

1.3%

18

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.

1.3%

19

FleetCor Technologies, Inc.

1.3%

20

UnitedHealth Group, Inc.

1.2%

Holdings are subject to change.

Monthly Performance




Performance

NAV

Market Price

Premium

Beginning of month value

$6.96

$7.11

2.2%

End of month value

$6.95

$7.20

3.6%

Performance for month

-0.14%

-1.27%


Performance year-to-date

19.92%

18.31%


Net Assets at Month-End ($millions)


Total

$291.0

Equities

$285.1

Percent Invested

98.0%

Sector Breakdown (% of equity portfolio)*


Information Technology

30.3%

Health Care

26.1%

Consumer Discretionary

12.5%

Industrials

12.4%

Financials

4.8%

Communication Services

4.6%

Real Estate

3.9%

Materials

3.0%

Consumer Staples

2.1%

Energy

0.3%

Total Market Value

100.0%

*Based on Standard & Poor's and MSCI Barra Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).


New Holdings

Eargo, Inc.

Entegris, Inc.

Holdings Liquidated

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

The net asset value (NAV) of a closed-end fund is the market value of the underlying investments (i.e., stocks and bonds) in the Fund's portfolio, minus liabilities, divided by the total number of Fund shares outstanding. However, the Fund also has a market price; the value at which it trades on an exchange. If the market price is above the NAV the Fund is trading at a premium. If the market price is below the NAV the Fund is trading at a discount.

Performance returns for the Fund are total returns, which includes dividends, and are net of management fees and other Fund expenses. Returns are calculated assuming that a shareholder reinvested all distributions and all primary rights in the Fund's rights offering were exercised. Past performance cannot predict future investment results.

Performance will fluctuate with changes in market conditions. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data shown. Performance information shown does not reflect the deduction of taxes that shareholders would pay on Fund distributions or the sale of Fund shares. Shareholders must be willing to tolerate significant fluctuations in the value of their investment. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.

Sources of distributions to shareholders may include ordinary dividends, long-term capital gains and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions in 2020 for tax reporting purposes will be made after year end. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Based on current estimates no portion of the distributions consists of a return of capital. These estimates may not match the final tax characterization (for the full year's distributions) contained in shareholder 1099-DIV forms after the end of the year.

All data is as of October 31, 2020 unless otherwise noted.

Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc.
1-800-241-1850
www.all-starfunds.com
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liberty-all-star-growth-fund-inc-october-2020-monthly-update-301172260.html

SOURCE Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)