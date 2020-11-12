Wendy's Announces Return of Two Fan-Favorite Promotions to Support National Adoption Month this November

DUBLIN, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Adoption Month, Wendy's® is launching two signature promotions to benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® (DTFA). As a cornerstone cause for the Company, Wendy's is supporting the Foundation's mission by launching its annual Frosty® Key Tag fundraising program and partnering with Coca-Cola® and Dr Pepper® on a drink promotion in the Wendy's mobile app where fans can get something and give something back at the same time.

Wendy's is passionate about raising funds and awareness of the urgent need for adoptive families for youth in foster care. There's no better time to support the DTFA's mission to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care systems. Through its signature program, Wendy's Wonderful Kids®, the DTFA serves youth who are most at risk of aging out of foster care without a family, including teenagers, children with special needs and siblings. In partnership with child welfare advocates, policymakers and adoption professionals, the DTFA has helped find permanent, loving homes for nearly 10,000 children in foster care and counting.

"At Wendy's, we continue to honor our founder's legacy throughout this special month," said Carl Loredo, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "By partnering with our suppliers and customers we aim to create a movement of awareness and giving to support children in foster care who deserve permanent and loving forever families."

Running now through November 29, customers can visit Wendy's mobile app to redeem an offer for a free any size beverage with purchase. Each time a customer redeems the offer, Coca-Cola and Dr Pepper will donate $5 to the DTFA*. The offer will remain in the app until the promotion ends and is inclusive of Wendy's entire drink lineup – whether that's a refreshing Diet Coke to jumpstart your morning or a delicious Dr Pepper pick-me-up in the afternoon.

The fast food chain is also bringing back its treasured Frosty Key Tag program. Beginning November 23 through January 31, 2021, fans can purchase Wendy's Frosty Key Tags for just $2, redeemable for one free Jr. Frosty treat per visit with purchase in 2021** to support the DTFA's efforts to find forever families for children in foster care. There are three ways to secure your Frosty Key Tag.

In Restaurant: Simply ask to add a physical Frosty Key Tag when placing an order.

Simply ask to add a physical Frosty Key Tag when placing an order. Wendy's Mobile App: Once purchased in Wendy's app, fans will immediately receive their Frosty Key Tag as a mobile offer which can be applied to mobile orders or added to Wendy's Rewards card for in-restaurant scanning.***

Once purchased in Wendy's app, fans will immediately receive their Frosty Key Tag as a mobile offer which can be applied to mobile orders or added to Wendy's Rewards card for in-restaurant scanning.*** DTFA Website: For the ultimate stocking stuffer, you can purchase Frosty Key Tags in bulk on the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption website: www.davethomasfoundation.org/frosty2020

Join Wendy's in raising a cup of a classic Frosty, Dr Pepper or Coke® beverage.

