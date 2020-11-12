  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

ERF Wireless, Inc., Subsidiary Zona Resources, Inc., Appoints Kenneth Stoll as Its New President and CEO

November 12, 2020 | About: OTCPK:ERFB +0%

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2020

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ERF Wireless, Inc. (OTC PINK: ERFB), announced today that its wholly owned private subsidiary, Zona Resources, Inc., has appointed Mr. Kenneth Stoll as its new President and CEO. Mr. Stoll will lead the organization in the development of the company's assets in the Permian and Delaware Basins.

"We are pleased to welcome Kenneth and look forward to his contributions," stated Dr. John Barnett, CEO of ERF Wireless, Inc. "He is a highly respected business leader in global financial circles and is well-versed in all aspects of strategic business development. Kenneth has been a top advisor to numerous private equity firms and institutional investors and has an extensive track record of improving profitability and operational efficiency."

Mr. Stoll brings with him over 20 years of executive experience and has worked for several well-known companies including China National Petroleum Corporation USA, Weatherford International, Nexeo Solutions, LLC, and Service America. Mr. Stoll has worked around the globe, and is highly respected for his integrated project experience, diverse product line understanding, and his business and financial acumen. He is a graduate of the University of Colorado and will be based out of the Company's headquarters located in Houston, Texas.

About Zona Resources, Inc.

Zona Resources, Inc. focuses on the location, acquisition and potential development of oil and gas properties, as well as other energy related activities which acquires oil and gas assets in the Permian Basin.

About ERF Wireless, Inc.

ERF Wireless, Inc. (www.erfwireless.com) was founded in 2004 as a "Critical Communications Infrastructure" company applying advanced wireless broadband technology and other communications technology to a select suite of enterprise, commercial and retail critical communications needs. ERF has historically offered high-speed wireless broadband products and services to specialized critical communications needs, such as banking, healthcare, education and oil and gas.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with OTC Markets.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/erf-wireless-inc-subsidiary-zona-resources-inc-appoints-kenneth-stoll-as-its-new-president-and-ceo-301172291.html

SOURCE ERF Wireless, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)