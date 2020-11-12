  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Articles 

MEDIA ADVISORY: November 17 Save the Date for JeepÂ® Reveal

November 12, 2020 | About: NYSE:FCAU +3.26% MIL:FCA +1.24%

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 12, 2020

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeep® will unveil a new vehicle at noon EST on Tuesday, November 17.

The event will be streamed online and available for public viewing at www.youtube.com/Jeep. Save the date and stay tuned for additional information.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-advisory-november-17-save-the-date-for-jeep-reveal-301172242.html

SOURCE FCA


