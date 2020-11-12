MEDIA ADVISORY: November 17 Save the Date for JeepÂ® Reveal

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeep® will unveil a new vehicle at noon EST on Tuesday, November 17.

The event will be streamed online and available for public viewing at www.youtube.com/Jeep. Save the date and stay tuned for additional information.

