Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) EVP, Sales David A Vort Sold $1.3 million of Shares

EVP, Sales of Irhythm Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David A Vort (insider trades) sold 5,424 shares of IRTC on 11/10/2020 at an average price of $237.29 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

iRhythm Technologies Inc is a commercial-stage digital healthcare company redefining the way cardiac arrhythmias are clinically diagnosed by combining wearable biosensing technology with cloud-based data analytics and machine-learning capabilities. iRhythm Technologies Inc has a market cap of $7.33 billion; its shares were traded at around $253.74 with and P/S ratio of 28.11. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with iRhythm Technologies Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Sales David A Vort sold 5,424 shares of IRTC stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $237.29. The price of the stock has increased by 6.93% since.

For the complete insider trading history of IRTC, click here