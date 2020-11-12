Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO) CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae Bought $98,910 of Shares

CEO of Arlo Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Matthew Blake Mcrae (insider trades) bought 21,000 shares of ARLO on 11/11/2020 at an average price of $4.71 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $98,910.

Arlo Technologies Inc has a market cap of $364.370 million; its shares were traded at around $4.61 with and P/S ratio of 0.97. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Arlo Technologies Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Grady Summers bought 257 shares of ARLO stock on 10/15/2020 at the average price of $5.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.83% since.

