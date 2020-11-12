Fisher Asset Management, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund, Global Payments Inc, Sells Total SE, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, CoreLogic Inc

Camas, WA, based Investment company Fisher Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund, Global Payments Inc, McDonald's Corp, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond, sells Total SE, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, CoreLogic Inc, ING Groep NV, UBS AG LONDON during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fisher Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Fisher Asset Management, LLC owns 889 stocks with a total value of $114.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,694,648 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,693,655 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.63%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,367,105 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35%
- Visa Inc (V) - 21,537,748 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.66%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 13,495,276 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
Fisher Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Kennametal Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.48 and $33.43, with an estimated average price of $29.01. The stock is now traded at around $31.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 800,633 shares as of . New Purchase: Denny's Corp (DENN)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Denny's Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.11 and $11.96, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $10.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,389,952 shares as of . New Purchase: Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.69 and $14.39, with an estimated average price of $12.05. The stock is now traded at around $9.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,219,976 shares as of . New Purchase: Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Dine Brands Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.13 and $64.2, with an estimated average price of $50.58. The stock is now traded at around $57.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 458,262 shares as of . New Purchase: BJ's Restaurants Inc (BJRI)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BJ's Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.54 and $37.02, with an estimated average price of $25.78. The stock is now traded at around $35.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 371,280 shares as of . New Purchase: Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.57 and $31.41, with an estimated average price of $26.23. The stock is now traded at around $33.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 542,709 shares as of . Added: ISHARES TRUST (IXC)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 677.94%. The purchase prices were between $16.4 and $20.37, with an estimated average price of $18.89. The stock is now traded at around $18.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 23,393,186 shares as of . Added: iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund (EUFN)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund by 468.97%. The purchase prices were between $13.3 and $15.5, with an estimated average price of $14.79. The stock is now traded at around $15.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 20,487,934 shares as of . Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 6221.81%. The purchase prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. The stock is now traded at around $213.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 545,509 shares as of . Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 1879.30%. The purchase prices were between $160.77 and $184.85, with an estimated average price of $173. The stock is now traded at around $184.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 684,780 shares as of . Added: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond (USHY)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond by 254.35%. The purchase prices were between $38.18 and $40.05, with an estimated average price of $39.5. The stock is now traded at around $40.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,931,284 shares as of . Added: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 3425.57%. The purchase prices were between $267.4 and $322.4, with an estimated average price of $292.97. The stock is now traded at around $336.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 191,368 shares as of . Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $65.28 and $68.73, with an estimated average price of $67.26. Sold Out: Stratasys Ltd (SSYS)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Stratasys Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.07 and $16.06, with an estimated average price of $14.6. Sold Out: Progress Software Corp (PRGS)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Progress Software Corp. The sale prices were between $34.51 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $36.42. Sold Out: Mobile Mini Inc (MINI)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Mobile Mini Inc. The sale prices were between $29.5 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $29.5. Sold Out: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The sale prices were between $36.78 and $64.79, with an estimated average price of $50.1. Sold Out: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $63.24 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $68.19. Reduced: Total SE (TOT)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Total SE by 21.61%. The sale prices were between $32.7 and $40.47, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $37.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC still held 16,163,000 shares as of . Reduced: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 27.97%. The sale prices were between $25.17 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $30.27. The stock is now traded at around $30.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC still held 10,985,798 shares as of . Reduced: ING Groep NV (ING)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in ING Groep NV by 25.19%. The sale prices were between $6.77 and $8.41, with an estimated average price of $7.64. The stock is now traded at around $8.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC still held 37,182,977 shares as of . Reduced: UBS AG LONDON (FBGX)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in UBS AG LONDON by 80.9%. The sale prices were between $367.81 and $514.07, with an estimated average price of $427.15. The stock is now traded at around $478.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC still held 35,795 shares as of . Reduced: Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd by 82.45%. The sale prices were between $32.79 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $36.77. The stock is now traded at around $41.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC still held 303,229 shares as of . Reduced: BP PLC (BP)
Fisher Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in BP PLC by 22.31%. The sale prices were between $17.46 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $21.66. The stock is now traded at around $18.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC still held 7,749,678 shares as of .
