Redfin Corp (RDFN) President and CEO Glenn Kelman Sold $2.5 million of Shares

President and CEO of Redfin Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Glenn Kelman (insider trades) sold 60,000 shares of RDFN on 11/11/2020 at an average price of $40.95 a share. The total sale was $2.5 million.

Redfin Corp is a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. It represents people buying and selling homes in over 80 markets throughout the United States. Redfin Corp has a market cap of $4.47 billion; its shares were traded at around $43.70 with and P/S ratio of 4.90. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Redfin Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of RDFN stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $40.95. The price of the stock has increased by 6.72% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of RDFN stock on 10/19/2020 at the average price of $48.92. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.67% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Technology Officer Bridget Frey sold 4,000 shares of RDFN stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $42.22. The price of the stock has increased by 3.51% since.

For the complete insider trading history of RDFN, click here